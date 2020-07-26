The Importance of a Good Man in a Little Girl’s Life

Little children learn what they see. For years, my little girl saw her biological father yell at me, gaslight me, hit me, and laugh at me when I was trying to be taken seriously. She saw him boss me around, and she saw me cry when he was upset with me. Ultimately, I did my best to do everything that he expected of me to keep the peace as best as I could, while I secretly resented him for always using his physical strength to have the last say on everything. The most I could do was use persuasion to try and get the things I needed from him. All of this, obviously, was very unhealthy, and my daughter was shaped by all of it.

My little girl is special. She’s not like her biological father, or me, or my son. She is a beautiful, bright little soul, and she’s very artistic and compassionate. She was pretty much born with a passion for life. Whereas I look back on my childhood and remember being pretty melancholy for as far back as I can remember, and I look back on my son’s life, and he always was the same way, I look back on the first days of my daughter’s life and I recall how hungry and alert she was.

I had to practically force my son to eat when he was born. He would turn away from my breast and wouldn’t take a bottle, so I had to use a dropper to drop breastmilk in his mouth that he was forced to swallow. I know this sounds terrible, and traumatizing for him. I voiced the same concern to his pediatrician. However, he had to eat, or he would starve. Short of feeding him through a tube, this was the only way to do it. It was the doctor who provided me with the little suction dropper to feed him. She said tiny babies get very dehydrated if they don’t eat regularly, so I had to make him eat. I’d never heard of a healthy baby who didn’t want to eat. Sometimes it felt like he didn’t even want to be alive.

My little girl, on the other hand, wanted to eat 24 hrs a day. She took the breast immediately in the hospital and would nurse all throughout the night. She lifted her head very early to look around, and she loved to kick. She would kick and kick and laugh and laugh. The doctor said her smiles were just gas. He said that babies her age couldn’t really smile. Do they still say that? It seems silly. My baby was obviously full of joy.

My daughter had smiled often since she was a very young baby. If you smiled at her, she smiled back. Later, she loved to jump. I bought her this device from Fisher-Price called a Rainforest Jumperoo. She loved that thing, and she could jump all day. I worried sometimes that her brain would get scrambled.

Her first coherent word was actually a phrase. She said “thank you” for an animal cracker. My daughter didn’t speak as much as other children did. She was developmentally delayed in some areas. As far as speech is concerned, I don’t know if she had a hard time speaking, or if she just chose not to say much. There wasn’t a lot of banter with her, so I guess I understand why her first word wasn’t “mama”. She seemed to only speak when she had something important to say. Importance is subjective, of course. For my daughter, gratitude and compassion were important things. When I think about her back then, “thank you” as her first official statement to the world makes sense. She smiled, hugged, and laughed. She said “you’re welcome”, “thank you”, “I love you”, “are you okay?” and “don’t cry” often.

Something that troubled me very much, that I observed about my daughter, was that as she grew alongside her brother, she always played second fiddle to him, and she was perfectly satisfied with that. My son is brilliant, there is no doubt about it. Where he lacked in outwardly expressed joy, and compassion for others, he excelled in fine motor skills and cognition. He was putting puzzles for toddlers together at 6 months of age, and reading fluently at age 3. He questioned everything, all the time. Not only did he want to understand how things worked, he demanded to know why. Once my son was old enough to talk, he surpassed me as the new king of existential crises.

I was bothered by the idea, though, that my baby girl didn’t just adore her brother because she loved and admired him, but that she somehow felt that she should play a subservient role as his sister, because she was female. This is exactly what I didn’t want for her.

I tried my best to be a good role model. I let my kids see me studying and working toward my goals. I talked to them throughout the process and explained what I was doing. I was honest with my daughter that the plan was to not have to rely on her father for shelter, because that made me less autonomous. I bluntly told her that it was not okay for her dad to be mean to me, and that we would have left if I had parents like other young adults, but unfortunately, I did not.

As her brother got older and more aggressive, I was constantly correcting him for being mean to my daughter. He would assign her subservient roles in their pretend play. The most common one was the family dog. So what if I never let him have a puppy? I was gonna be damned if he made my baby his dog. I would stop them and tell her to get up. She would always defend him. “I want to be the puppy, mommy! We were just playing!”

“Um, no. You’re not a dog. Get up.”

My son was just a little older, but his cognitive skills were much better. I expected more from him, and I told him to stop making her the dog when they play. I told him that it was not funny, but he disagreed.

Sometimes, I’d catch them trying to put a leash on her.

“Excuse me? No. Get in the corner.”

I would prepare meals and she would ask me if she could serve her brother his food.

“You can set the table.”

He would tell her to get him a juicebox.

“Son, go get it yourself.”

But no matter how hard I tried to tell her to be different, I didn’t show her any different.

Later, once her dad and I separated and I started to date, I would get very lucky and meet a wonderful man who made a world of difference in our lives. Now, I’m not saying, “Hey, I never did anything right. Let’s give some guy all the credit for raising this child who I had for five years before he and I ever even met.” By no means does he deserve all of the credit. I worked very hard to do the best I could with what I had, and I did a decent job. But having that good, strong, decent male role made a huge difference that I’m not sure I could have made on my own.

I realize that this is a very heteronormative perspective. Keep in mind that we are undoing damage here. I don’t think that we necessarily need fathers in our lives to teach us how we deserve to be treated. I grew up without a father and I am so incredibly thankful for that, because I didn’t have a destined blueprint for the kind of man I’d later be attracted to. I mean, that works great and all if you have an awesome dad, but it can also be pretty tragic if you have a shitty one.

Once I grew up and met my biological father, I realized he was a real dickhead, and I realized how lucky I was to have dodged that bullet.

I’ve dated all kinds of men, a couple a guys were total losers and some were just wonderful. Sometimes relationships just don’t work out. I will always appreciate the lessons that each one of those young men taught me. One was a very skilled poet and songwriter. He taught me to be vulnerable. One was a history buff. He taught me to see systemic oppression. One was a social butterfly. He taught me that anyone can find the right friends if they would just make an effort to reach out to people who interest them. One was incredibly even-tempered. He taught me that drama was not necessary and mostly a hindrance. Unfortunately for me, I chose to marry the guy whose extraordinary talent was the art of persuasion — which he only used to serve his own selfish needs. He did inadvertently teach me how to be manipulative, though, and I often used that as a survival skill in dealing with him. He was very manipulative, but seriously, I’m way smarter than him.

Then I met my now ex-partner, Daniel. He is able to process large amounts of data and extrapolate logical conclusions. He’s also very even-tempered, but oddly so. He’s more robotic, than anything. I suspect he’s also on the spectrum, because like me, if you don’t tell him exactly what you want or need in plain English, unless you’re a data set, he’s not going to be able to figure it out on his own. And he’s not going to do any motivational interviewing. If I’m crying and he asks “Are you okay?” and I say “I’m fine”, he will ask “Do you need something?”. If I say “No”, he will literally say “Okay” and then go sit at his computer… and compute.

I remember the first time I was really emotional with him. He stared at me, confused. Then he went over to his phone and opened the calendar. He said “Oh. You must have PMS. There are 3 days until your next period.” I’m absolutely not making this up. I remember looking up through my tears and asking a creeped out “What?” Then he googled what to get girls on their periods and ordered me chocolate and snacks and a pizza. I have to admit that it solved my problem. Daniel is a problem solver.

My daughter took to Daniel very quickly. She was so small when I met him, that she started calling him daddy very quickly. To be fair, he did spend a lot of quality time with us. He took us to the park, and we traveled with him on the weekends to Austin every once in a while. I had told her not to call him daddy, because he was not her father. Considering that I had just met Daniel, it was really awkward for my kid to be calling him daddy. One day at the park, I told her again, when she called him Daddy, to call him “Daniel”. She started crying. She said she wanted to call him Daddy. That took us by surprise and we talked about it. I said, “What should we do?” I kid you not, he said “Well, it’s not like I’m going anywhere.” And that was that.

She wanted to be just like him, because she just adored him.

He took my daughter to the ice skating rink for the first time in her life.

He took us to her first baseball game.

He played games with her.

He took naps with her.

He showed her how to use a reading app to help her learn to read.

He introduced her to the depth of music when it comes from a good set of headphones.

He started a special project with her, where they created an e-book and she voiced the character Nevi Starstrider.

He intoduced her to mixed martial arts and trained with her.

He got her interested in WWE. Then, he took her to see Wrestle Mania a few times.

He took her to volunteer her time at the local food bank.

He helped with homework daily.

Eventually, she was dropping little hints that she wanted us to get married.

I have a million more photos.

He joined the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) at her school.

He took us hiking 3 times a week.

He took us to a “pretend” fancy dinner every Friday night so she could have an excuse to wear her fancy dresses out in public, and he’d pull out her chair for her.

He taught her to make rice-krispies treats, and homemade jam.

The list goes on and on… and that’s just the run-of-the-mill everyday dad stuff that he was there for.

He reinforced to her that she deserved respect. He put her brother in the corner for hitting her, and when she protested, he would very sternly tell her that he expected her to expect respect and accept nothing less.

He went to the school when a situation was mishandled by the administration, and he stood with me to demand that the staff apologize to my daughter for not making her feel safe at school, and they did.

As the years went by and he and I got more serious, he began to provide for her financially, also giving her a weekly allowance to do chores around the house.

But honestly, most of all, I think the main two things that had an impact on my daughter is that

He always treats me with respect. She never saw him ever raise his voice or hand to me, because he never did. And — When he and I split up, he did not split up with her.

Now my daughter is not trying to serve anyone but the less fortunate. She shaved her head recently. When asked about it, she told her brother, “It’s hot, and I don’t need hair to be beautiful. I’m not interested in looking the way other people want me to look. I’m interested in beating you at Fortnite”.

When her brother comes to visit— since he decided to move back to his father’s house — she does not let him disrespect her. She will literally say to him, point blank “I expect you to speak to me with respect, or I’m not going to answer you.” He complains that she’s changed and that she’s annoying now.

When they play, she wants to be the CEO or the Doctor or the Veterinarian. She will literally tell him, “No, I’m going to be the boss. If you don’t want to work for me then you can be the boss of your own company.” He complains that she thinks she’s so important.

And recently, he tried to insist that he’s more intellectual than her, and she told him “Don’t underestimate me. I can read now. I go to dyslexia class and I passed all my classes. I go to summer school only for enrichment, because truly smart people never stop learning.” Yeah. That part.

I think she is going to be just fine now.

—

Previously published on “A Parent Is Born”, a Medium publication.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Author