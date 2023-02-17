The Importance of Business Failure

Business failure is a topic we shy away from and what is still true at the end of 2022 is that most businesses fail. It is highly unlikely that half of the business owners that start businesses will make it to their 5th year. Going out of business is extreme business failure, however even within this often-dark place you can give birth to innovative ideas that lead to greatness. All business failure can catapult you forward if you allow it. Even going out of business does not prevent you from reinventing yourself and your business.

Going out of business is the ultimate fear for business owners. It is the ultimate fear of failure.

Simply running a business can lead to multiple failures that can make or break business owners. The moment you open your doors for business you also open the door for failure. Failure can inspire you to take risks, failure is not the enemy you think it is.

Failure can become an ally. Failure can save your business.

A business owner is a person who knows failure and uses it as a motivator for astonishing growth. They have learned how to take the mess of business and alchemize it into something greater. Unfortunately, more than some go into business with a notion that success will be the only reality. They think this because of the beautiful picture society-at-large paints of entrepreneurialism. They view failure as the culprit.

We do not talk about how many times the most famous entrepreneurs of our time failed before their victories! Often sceptics call entrepreneurs failures long before crowning them as winners. If entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs had not failed, we would not have the many Apple luxuries we enjoy today. Without failure there is no experimentation and without experimentation there is no imagination. Without imagination we lose our creativity. Failure makes you exploratory.

We never give failure credit. Failure can help you build momentum and failure can lead you to stillness and discovery. Business failure causes reflection and gives you an opportunity to recommit yourself to your business purpose or re-write your motivation. Business failure is important because you get to learn from all your experiences, including what is working for your business and what is not.

We do not talk about failure and especially talk about it in a positive way. Failure can be the steppingstone for success. Let failure inspire you to take calculated risks, let failure inspire you to reach for your business dreams, let it inspire you to be bold! Match the energy of failure with undeniable stick-to-itiveness.

Failure can help solidify your vision, let failure push you forward to success! Failure is part of success.

This post was previously published on Dr Bee Thomas’ blog.

