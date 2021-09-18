The Importance of Enthusiastic Consent



The topic of consent is one that has been circulating more commonly in recent years. Though many men would consider themselves to be well-versed in getting consent, many struggle with how to use the right language, and can forget that the consent must be given enthusiastically. This means that both parties involved are enjoying the experience, and have agreed to engage in it.

Sex is an intimate act that requires trust and communication in order for it to be healthy. Whether or not you’re in a committed relationship, consent is an important part of any sexual experience. It’s also important to know that consent can be withdrawn at any point. If either party states that

they no longer want to continue, it’s important to stop immediately.

The simple fact is this: if you’re not comfortable talking about consent when it comes to having sex, then you shouldn’t be having sex at all. Without communication and clear boundaries, sexual activity can be uncomfortable at best, and incredibly harmful at worst. Sex is meant to be pleasurable for everyone involved, and care for your sexual partner’s needs is essential.

Consent in a Nutshell

Consent is an agreement between parties to engage in sexual activity. In order for any kind of sexual encounter to be consensual, all parties involved must give consent, and feel comfortable doing so. This is why it’s often helpful to discuss sexual boundaries before sex occurs. This can help you and your partner feel comfortable, and allow for a more pleasurable experience for everyone involved.

A person who is intoxicated or asleep cannot give consent, and neither can a minor. This is due to power imbalances involved when a person is under the influence or lacks important sexual maturity. There is no exception to this.

If you’ve ever struggled with a nonconsensual sexual experience, know that it’s not your fault. For many people, it’s healing to speak to a professional to process the experience. You may be wondering: how much does therapy cost? Though this varies depending on the therapist and whether or not you have an insurance plan that will cover it, there are many affordable options out there that exist both online and in-person. Investing in your mental health is an important part of taking care of overall wellbeing.

How to Ask for Consent

For some people, the idea of asking for consent is daunting. They may be afraid of ruining the mood or making things awkward. No matter what, consent is a necessary aspect of any sexual encounter. Before initiating any kind of physical touch, it’s important to check in to ensure that there is mutual interest in participating.

Enthusiastic consent during sex can take the form of certain verbal and nonverbal cues, such as your sexual partner maintaining eye contact with you, giving vocal cues that they are enjoying the experience, and nodding. Though these can be great indicators while the sex is happening, verbal consent is always necessary. Checking in regularly with a sexual partner while you’re being intimate can also bring you closer together, and help you understand each other’s wants and desires.

Coercion happens when a person persuades another to continue sex, even if they are showing signs of being uncomfortable. When a person is coerced into continuing any kind of sexual activity, the encounter becomes non-consensual. This sometimes takes the form of a person pressuring to continue or using any kind of force or threat. Though this can result in a forced “yes,” this kind of persuasion can be extremely damaging.

Consent is necessary, but can also be sexy. Asking questions like “is this okay?” or “do you like that?” can actually create a more stimulating sexual experience. Being communicative during sex allows for a more open dialogue between the people involved, and gives everyone the chance to share what they enjoy.

How to Set Boundaries in Sexual Relationships

Though not every person you have sex with may be a romantic partner, it’s still important to set boundaries when engaging in sexual activity. For many people, this takes the form of a conversation about likes, dislikes and hard lines. Many people like to explore different acts while having sex. Conversations around boundaries are especially important for people who are experimenting with kinks, pain or anything that they haven’t experienced in the past.

Every person has different boundaries when it comes to sex. Just because a sexual partner in your past liked something, doesn’t mean the next will. This is why it’s crucial to understand every sexual partner’s individual needs. No matter how a person is dressed, how they spoke to you, or how many times you’ve had sex with them in the past, consent needs to be given freely and consistently.

Giving cues to your partner that you’re enjoying what they’re doing can also help them understand what you like while you’re intimate. Telling them what feels good, giving nonverbal cues and describing the pleasurable sensations can help give them a better idea of your body. If you have sex with someone regularly, continuing to have conversations about what felt good, what you would like to explore, and being open about anything you didn’t enjoy will ultimately lead to a healthier sex life overall.

Consent Is Not Assumed

No matter what, consent can not be assumed or expected. This is true for any sexual partner, regardless of their gender or your sexual history with them. It’s your responsibility to get consent before and while engaging in any kind of sexual experience. If a person does not consent to any sexual activity at any time, the sex has to stop. Not only does it protect everyone’s safety, but also makes sex more enjoyable for everyone.



