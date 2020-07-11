The Importance Of Gratitude and Its Impact On Your Mindset

So many men spend their entire life searching for money and that search for money and possessions makes them not so aware of all the wonderful things that they have around them.

It’s amazing how many men lose sight of who they are and what they’re trying to achieve, either through a lack of purpose or self-awareness. How many times have you heard of tales of rich people who wished they had focused more on family than money?

There are many lot billionaires and broke people who will tell you that they wasted their entire life chasing on money and acquiring possessions?

I was one of these people. Pre-thirty my entire focus was money, I called it passion, but it was money. I was miserable despite being wealthy, drinking $400 bottles of Champagne, living a life of excess, and appearing to be having the time of my life.

Then, over a two-year period during the global financial crisis, I lost it all. It was at this point that I discovered how lonely I was, and that money never made me happy. In fact, it was my support network that made me happy and they didn’t care about the money and the lifestyle, and yet I failed to see it.

I heard so much talk about gratitude, but I didn’t understand its power or influence. So, I went about learning what gratitude was about and what I discovered was powerful and I began to understand what gratitude meant.

For me, gratitude meant an attitude towards being thankful and appreciative. The keyword here is attitude!

Too often we forget that our attitude governs our thoughts and impacts the way we perceive things.

The one non-negotiable habit I formed as part of this transformation is that each morning, immediately after I wake up, I write in my gratitude journal. This is the very first thing in my morning routine and it has supercharged my growth mindset.

The first thing on that list is that I am grateful to be alive and living. I am grateful that I have the opportunity to see Lucy, Leonardo, and Lavender and that I am loved and love. That I am able to live my purpose and help others become the very best version of themselves.

Now, this exercise takes only five minutes, but it sets me up for the day. It empowers me and fills me with love because I am thankful and grateful. You see, there is no money or possessions listed in my journal, and it’s more than just my family, it’s about purpose and achievement and it’s about having an impact on the world that matters the most to me.

When you begin to truly understand gratitude, you will realize the impact it has on you and those around you and its magnetic nature!

Nothing compares to how awesome that moment of gratitude feels and the impact it has on your attitude and your mindset.

I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for the things that I have, the good, the bad, and the ugly. This was the hardest part to understand about being truly grateful.

Becoming grateful for all the things in your life begins to shape a new meaning to life. When you are grateful for everything, the rest unfolds for you and I truly mean that. This is something that takes skill, perseverance, and time.

Today I am grateful for all my failures, even the ones I could have avoided.

I am grateful I was broke and homeless because without that catastrophic experience I would not have become the man I am today, making an impact on thousands of people’s lives. It took me many years to overcome the pain and the depression, but when I finally did, I became a better man, friend, father, husband, and businessperson.

For me, learning the smallest things makes me the happiest. So, while you’re on your journey, start to think about gratitude and your attitude towards being thankful and appreciative.

Start with a morning ritual like mine.

When you first wake up, instead of opening your eyes and reaching for the phone or thinking I can’t be bothered getting out of bed and I really need a double shot of coffee. Think about what you’re most grateful for.

Stop and reflect on that exact moment in time and start to change the way you behave. And remember, a habit takes six weeks to form, and being grateful is a daily routine that requires courage, persistence, and skill.

What are you grateful for?

* * *

Photo Credit: @avasol on Unsplash