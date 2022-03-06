The Importance of Not Letting Money Control Your Relationships

Money is often seen as a way to buy happiness. However, a study reported by dailymail.co.uk has found that people who base their self-worth on their financial success have less satisfying romantic relationships.

Researchers studied over 770 people and asked them about their views on money and love. They found that those who saw money as a way to increase their status or self-esteem were more likely to have unhappy and unsatisfying relationships.

“Love your spouse more than you love your career, hobbies, and money. That other stuff can’t love you back.”

–Unknown

…

Part I: Self-Worth on Financial Value

What does it mean to base your self-worth on financial success?

Basing your self-worth on financial success means that you see money as a way to measure your worth as a person. You may believe that if you have more money, you are better than others.

This can lead to dissatisfaction in your relationships, as you will likely be comparing yourself to your partner and finding that you are not good enough.

What are some of the consequences of basing your self-worth on financial success?

There are several consequences of basing your self-worth on financial success:

It can lead to unhappiness in your relationships. It can cause tension and conflict between partners. It can make it difficult to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. It can lead to depression and anxiety.

What are some ways you can avoid basing your self-worth on financial success?

There are several ways to avoid basing your self-worth on financial success. First, be grateful for what you have instead of always wanting more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Second, remember that money isn’t everything; it won’t make you happy if all else fails in life. However, having a surplus of cash would dramatically impact your life in many other ways.

Third, don’t compare yourself with others who may appear wealthier than you or better off financially speaking because this will only make matters worse as far as feelings about one’s own worth go forthwith henceforth due to comparing oneself against another person’s wealth status.

This is likely not even true anyway since most people tend towards keeping up appearances through exaggerating so they look wealthier than they are.

Fourth, develop other interests and talents outside of money-making ventures so that your sense of self is not entirely dependent on what you do for a living. This will make it easier to be content with what you have, even if you don’t earn as much money as you would like.

Lastly, talk to someone about how you’re feeling if you think that money is starting to control your life. It’s essential to get help if you feel like your relationship with money is becoming unhealthy.

Can money buy love?

Happiness should be the main focus in our lives, especially when it comes to relationships. Don’t get me wrong; money is significant. However, it’s better for us to control money and not the other way around.

When it comes to love, we should never put a price tag on it. Love is one of the most priceless things in life and should never be taken for granted. We should always cherish and appreciate the people we love, regardless of how much money we have.

…

Part II: Potential Solutions

Another Way to Increase Self-Worth Instead

One way to find self-worth is through volunteer work or by finding a hobby option that makes you feel good about yourself. It’s important to remember that money isn’t everything, so don’t let it control your life entirely.

Another option might be volunteering at an animal shelter if working with people doesn’t appeal as much and then perhaps seeing what happens from there regarding how one feels internally based on helping others who cannot help themselves (i.e., animals) versus just putting “all eggs into the basket” so to speak.

The Priceless Benefits of Life

When you find self-worth in other aspects of life, such as through volunteer work or a hobby, you are likely to be happier and more fulfilled. This is because you are not relying on money to make you feel good about yourself; instead, you are finding happiness from within. This can lead to greater satisfaction in your relationships and a more contented lifestyle overall.

Therefore, just having money doesn’t mean that you will automatically be happy. You need to find other things in life that bring you joy in order to have a fulfilling and satisfying existence.

Meaningful Work

Another way is through meaningful work. If you want to feel good about yourself, then it’s vital that what you do for a living has some meaning or purpose behind it rather than just making money.

This way, you are not just working for the sake of making money; you are doing something that you feel passionate about and that contributes to society in some way.

When your work has meaning, it can give you a sense of purpose and make you happier overall. This is another reason why it’s crucial to find a career that you love rather than one that pays well but doesn’t fulfill you emotionally or mentally.

A Better Balance

It’s also essential to have a balance in your life between work and play. If all your time is spent working, then you will likely be unhappy because you’re not getting enough downtime.

On the other hand, if all your time is devoted to leisure activities, then you may not be able to afford the lifestyle you want.

Finding a balance between work and play is essential for a happy, healthy life. This means that you need to find the right mix of activities that mentally and physically make you feel good.

Money should not be the sole focus of your life; instead, it should be one aspect among many. When everything is in balance, you will be much happier and more content with your lot in life.

“A relationship is like a bank. When you have deposited money, you can make a withdrawal. If you don’t have money, your check will bounce.”

– Pastor Albert Ocran

…

Final Thoughts

Money is an essential part of life, but as with everything else, it can be damaging, basing your entire self-worth just on money alone. It’s vital to find other things that make you happy and fulfilled to not rely on money to provide these feelings.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’re feeling like money is starting to control your life, talk to someone about it; it’s crucial to get help if you feel like your relationship with money is becoming unhealthy.

…

This post was inspired by and researched on these sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9869141/Relationships-suffer-people-base-self-worth-financial-success-study-finds.html

https://mommyoverwork.com/quotes-about-money-love-relationships/

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information may be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***