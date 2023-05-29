The Inclusion Evolution Podcast | Episode 12 | Are Women’s College and Pro Sports Finally Arriving

In this episode of Inclusion Evolution, Lisa and Mike are joined by special guests, Malcolm Lemmons and Professor Dave Berri, to talk the moment that Women’s college basketball had this year, including the Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese controversy during the Final Four.
We also tackle the disparity between men’s and women’s sports in general and explore its root causes and what can be done to increase viewership and exposure for women’s sports and to get women athletes the pay they deserve.
Inclusion Evolution is a bi-weekly podcast focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession, the technology space, the world of sports, and our everyday.
Photo Credit: Mike Kasdan and Lisa Mueller (with permission)