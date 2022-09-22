The Incomparable Happiness and Tragedy of Life

I’ve always been fascinated with life.

Even though it’s constantly playing tricks on me and taking away everything I hold dear.

It’s overwhelming, but in a way that makes me appreciate just how much I have in my little world.

Without life, there would be nothing but emptiness, and the knowledge of how much I was missing out would only make it all the more difficult to cope with.

This idea of beauty in life is probably most apparent to me in death.

When I see someone die, especially someone young, I feel entirely inadequate for not being able to help them.

But then when I think about how fleeting and fragile their lives are, it makes their deaths all the sadder.

There’s a certain perspective that comes with learning just how short our own lives are compared to those who came before us and will come after us.

People who lived for so many years and saw things that would be unimaginable to us today.

All we can do is live each day to its fullest and try our hardest to be happy because that’s all we have, just that day.

There’s an amazing amount of beauty in life.

People helping each other, people changing the world around them, the feeling of accomplishment after you’ve worked hard on something or finished a good project — it’s all so wonderful.

Maybe I’m a little too obsessed with it, but there’s no denying the fact that we live in an amazing world at this point.

So much promise for the future and how humanity will continue to use its ability to understand, create, and innovate to become what we want it to be.

But it’s all a matter of perspective.

No matter how wonderful life is, there will come a day when we must let go.

We must accept that this isn’t our world and that we can’t always be in it. But that doesn’t make our lives any less complete.

It just means there is an afterlife (based on my opinion); something we won’t see or understand completely, but that enables us to still exist in such an amazing way.

While we’re on this earth, let’s try our hardest to find beauty in all of it.

Because even if it has its bad parts, the good is worth so much more. We can find meaning in our lives and make them worthwhile.

As long as we don’t give up, everything will be okay in the end and even better than before.

I’m not sure if that was too much for what I intended to be a short reflection or not.

I guess I’m just in a “deep” mood tonight. That happens sometimes.

I hope you enjoyed it and thanks for reading!

This blog post was based on my opinion.

