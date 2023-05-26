The Inevitable Demise of Untended Communities

“This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.” — T.S. Eliot, 1925

It’s tempting to think that entities we’ve created will simply go on forever, like perpetual motion machines that require neither maintenance nor intervention.

But the stark reality is quite the opposite. Nothing is permanent.

Humans are natural tinkerers, and we need to pay attention to the things we build to improve upon them.

As an engineer, Henry Ford knew this. He tinkered in his shed at 58 Bagley Avenue in Detroit until he created the Quadricycle in 1896.

He created Ford Motor Company in 1903 (after two false starts with other companies), introduced the Model T in 1908, and kept tinkering with the assembly process until he introduced the moving assembly line to the auto industry in 1913.

The competitor to be feared is one who never bothers about you at all but goes on making his own business better all the time. — Henry Ford, 1923

But even as he improved and simplified the assembly process, Ford began to lose workers. They were bored and frustrated by only doing one or two tasks repeatedly, and found work at other manufacturers.

Henry Ford decided that in order to retain his workforce, he had to make it worthwhile to work there, so he created the $5 workday that involved profit-sharing that more than doubled wages and created a path to profitability for workers, who could now afford to buy the very cars they built:

We believe in making 25,000 men prosperous and contented rather than follow the plan of making a few slave drivers in our establishment multi-millionaires.

In short, he paid attention to his community and determined a way to satisfy its needs.

The opposite could be said of Twitter right now. Aptly observed in The Verge (“How a Social Network Falls Apart”), Twitter is suffering from lack of care and attention.

We saw the same thing happen with other platforms like Tumblr and LiveJournal: new ownership didn’t understand the community, and people eventually disengaged, stopped using the platforms, and left.

The result: digital ghost towns with familiar infrastructure and architecture, but lacking in certain functionalities and devoid of interaction.

Even more stark at Twitter is the significant number of employees who were fired, leaving some teams with a skeleton crew or even disbanding teams entirely — including the team responsible for accessibility features that allow disabled users to engage with tweets.

The company was hollowed out, and the echoes there are reverberating throughout the platform.

It reminded me of T.S. Eliot’s poem “The Hollow Men,” an eerie and dream-like poem that describes a desolate world, populated by empty, defeated people.

Originally written to reflect the aftermath of European affairs following World War I, it literally refers to life after death, but can reflect any kind of existence following a traumatic event.

I We are the hollow men

We are the stuffed men

Leaning together

Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

Or rats’ feet over broken glass

In our dry cellar Shape without form, shade without colour,

Paralysed force, gesture without motion; Those who have crossed

With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom

Remember us-if at all-not as lost

Violent souls, but only

As the hollow men

The stuffed men.

III This is the dead land

This is cactus land

Here the stone images

Are raised, here they receive

The supplication of a dead man’s hand

Under the twinkle of a fading star. Is it like this

In death’s other kingdom

Waking alone

At the hour when we are

Trembling with tenderness

Lips that would kiss

Form prayers to broken stone.

IV The eyes are not here

There are no eyes here

In this valley of dying stars

In this hollow valley

This broken jaw of our lost kingdoms In this last of meeting places

We grope together

And avoid speech

Gathered on this beach of the tumid river Sightless, unless

The eyes reappear

As the perpetual star

Multifoliate rose

Of death’s twilight kingdom

The hope only

Of empty men.

V… Between the desire

And the spasm

Between the potency

And the existence

Between the essence

And the descent

Falls the Shadow

For Thine is the Kingdom For Thine is

Life is

For Thine is the This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.

Read the whole thing.

But it’s not just Twitter or Eliot’s poem — it could happen to any community that doesn’t receive our attention and care.

It could happen to your neighborhood, your employees, your friends, your family.

Where are you putting your attention? What needs tending to in your life?

