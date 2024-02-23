The Ingenious Design Feature of Feminine Intuition

The design of the female sensory system has outwitted the evolutionary psychologists.

You will have been advised to “demonstrate value” and value will probably have been defined as exhibiting genes which are likely to be successful in future generations of offspring.

So a man takes the prescriptions given to him by his dating coach and he goes out to talk to women.

He is told to say this, don’t say that, give off the right energy, compliment her on these five things but not those three things (which women HATE the most), employ a tonality that goes downward at the end of sentences, use this amount of eye contact, etc, etc.

If his dating coach is clever, the coach will tell him to use these instructions lightly, so as not to come off as scripted.

His coach will tell him to be in the moment.

To be fair, part of talking to women is a skill, and since a skill is a set of behaviours refined toward attaining an outcome, these instructions have some relevance.

But there is an enormous pitfall. It’s a pitfall large enough to outweigh the benefit of every possible instruction a person could assemble. That pitfall is the thing that women (and men, but seemingly more in contexts other than dating) have an eye for the most exiguous flicker of.

It is the pitfall of self-awareness.

Self-Awareness

A man who shows any suggestion of deploying a statement consciously, for what he hopes will be a predetermined effect, will set off alarm bells in a woman. I don’t know how she senses it, but she can.

Writers such as Mark Manson in ‘Models’ have criticized the use of scripted lines when talking to women. But in prescribing honesty, they have replaced one form of self-awareness with another.

Where there is self-awareness, there is interference in the workings of creativity and instinct. These things require thought to get out of the way. That’s how they find their rhythm.

Perhaps women can detect an agenda in the same way one can detect a wrong musical note. Either way, it’s a very clever design feature. And a boon to humanity — we are a long way off a dystopia ruled by behavioral determinism.

Photo credit: Kalea Jerielle on Unsplash