The Insatiable Art of How to Make Badass Men Love You (More)

1. Be yourself.

Before you yell at me for this absurd title, women rock.

But you have to admit this cliche is probably true. Men (or women) fall in love with authentic souls and personalities comfortable owning their feelings and lifestyles. Being yourself attracts super rad men in your deep niche of badassery. Ironically, the alternative is not to be yourself and have someone love you for it, which seems rather silly.

2. Don’t follow the herd.

Another cliche! I know, I’m sorry, I’m not sorry. But really, who follows the herd these days? Oh, almost everyone. I mean, look where that got our society. We shoot kids with assault rifles, we’re unhappy, we’re angry, we’re overmedicated, we’re obese, we ruin environments, we buy what other people buy, swipe left when we shouldn’t, and work for other people because other people work for other people. We marry too soon because other people marry. We pretend to be something we aren’t. Badass outliers stick to their positive values, friends, dreams, and virtues regardless of society’s beliefs. Your approach to not following the herd attracts badass men that care about what you care about. Our society needs more of this, not less.

3. Love growth.

By understanding others and yourself, you can find ways to help others. This is rare. If you don’t embrace your pain points, sticky negative patterns, and blind spots — love won’t help you grow. Love holds your hand while you heal and grow into the happy person you should be. Love doesn’t and shouldn’t do the heavy lifting for you. Badass men want to hold your hand, not do the work for you (and vice versa).

4. Live with integrity.

Just because you feel strong emotions doesn’t mean they own or validate you by pushing them into the world. Integrity is owning your anger or frustration in one context and not bringing it into the next context. People who feel and think but don’t always react or attach to feelings and thoughts live in self-awareness. This is emotional integrity. If someone or something creates an emotion, you reflect and act with intention. If you only ride the rollercoaster of the emotional monkey mind, you’ll create an environment where badass men choose to live in harmony somewhere else.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. Have independent boundaries.

Creating firm boundaries around your independence, lifestyle, and identity creates a moat around your castle of thriving love, passion, and work. This creates openness, respect, and admiration in men, not the other way around. Co-dependence isn’t healthy. The controlling, micro-managing, and nagging types of love— if it blows your hair back, go for it.

6. Love isn’t physical infatuation.

Look good, feel good, but don’t get it twisted. A thriving, badass love is a seed of imperfection planted on the inside which blossoms on the outside. Even if love starts as a physical attraction, a more profound love appreciates a human for who they are. It loves them despite their flaws, imperfections, or how they slurp their braised pork ramen.

7. Try the TEAMF Method.

Get in the ritual of practicing TEAMF. I stole this idea from Codie Sanchez. I added a little to it.* Try to sit with your badass man and do this every day.

T: Touch the person you love (or want to love). It can be pinkies touching, a hand on the shoulder, a foot on the lap, or a warm non-sexual physical gesture.

the person you love (or want to love). It can be pinkies touching, a hand on the shoulder, a foot on the lap, or a warm non-sexual physical gesture. E: Education . Share something you learned today with them.

. Share something you learned today with them. A: Appreciation . Say something you appreciate about them. If you can’t think of anything, remember what they did (yes, putting down the toilet seat counts at 2:00 a.m. counts to them.)

. Say something you appreciate about them. If you can’t think of anything, remember what they did (yes, putting down the toilet seat counts at 2:00 a.m. counts to them.) M: Metrics . This is the tough one. If something is bothering or irking you, bring it to this moment. It could be about them or your day. “I feel like you care about this conversation when you put your phone down.” This is metrics, and it’s a safe place, so stay calm and say what you gotta say.

. This is the tough one. If something is bothering or irking you, bring it to this moment. It could be about them or your day. “I feel like you care about this conversation when you put your phone down.” This is metrics, and it’s a safe place, so stay calm and say what you gotta say. F: Funny. End TEAMF with a laugh on a positive note. Tell them one hilarious moment from your day. Soak it up. Let go of anything weighing you down. End the TEAMF Method by laughing and building the relationship for a funnier tomorrow.

8. Be genuine but keep it funky.

Mix your life up. Try something different. Don’t get routine. Don’t eat at the same places. Don’t take the same way home. Take the sexual road less traveled. Everyone loves genuine people, but we can lose our way if we stop appreciating the randomness of life. Everyone loves a good surprise, so keep surprising.

9. Live in courage, face your demons.

Hey, sometimes making or keeping love thriving is going to suck. Some days will be slow. Some days are dull. Stay in team mode and show up where you are with what you got. This takes courage. You aren’t going to be The Superhero Lover 100 percent of the time, but you can always try to fake out the day’s demons and stay positive, even when you aren’t flying around like Superwoman.

10. Live in authentic honesty.

Lots of badass men I know are kids at heart. They want to dream and be connected to their dreams. So ask him what he dreams about becoming. Ask him what he misses from his childhood. Ask him what he’d change about his life. Ask him where he sees himself in ten years. Hold his hand while he heals, chases his hobbies, visits his toxic masculinity fears, and continues his version of a middle-aged man Vision Quest.

…

Thanks to my wonderful badass girlfriend for adding the “F.”

Thanks for reading,

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***