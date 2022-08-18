The Insidious Ways Your Subconscious Mind Sabotages and Holds You Back

Everybody and their mother has a desire to live a life filled with success, meaning, and happiness, whatever those concepts mean to you!

Action is the antecedent to success, there is no way around this.

Even though you might consciously want something in your life, you might be experiencing some blockage in the form of your unconscious mind. The mind is something so vast and incredibly difficult to grasp in all of the intricacies about the ways humans function.

It is like the classic iceberg analogy. We can perceive of probably around 5–10% of all that our mind is, while the remaining 90–95% lurks below the surface, silently running the show. That 90–95% is your unconscious mind.

Here are the most common ways in which your unconscious mind might be silently sabotaging you.

…

Coming up against yourself

Is there anything you dream about doing, achieving, or becoming in your life?

Maybe you want to make a certain amount of money, become more attractive, more articulate, start a blog, or start your business. The ideas all sound great in your head, but you are unable to get to the next level or to pull the trigger.

You know what you need to be doing in order to reach the level you want to get to, but you either stop yourself from starting or you make silly errors in an act of self sabotage, one of those where you know you know better and you can see clear as day where you went wrong.

It is likely you are coming up against your own self-concept, which is your own beliefs and attitudes you have about yourself and how you see yourself.

When going after goals and the life you want, it will become problematic if you view yourself as; bad with money, unattractive, not good with words, not a good writer, or not savvy in business.

“The world can only see us as we see ourselves”-David Hawkins

If you have always viewed yourself a certain way and have traditionally gotten very similar results in your life, it can be quite difficult to break out of this type of thought pattern and underlying programming you have been walking around with for years and likely decades.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Becoming aware of, acknowledging, and seeking to change your self-concept is going to be one of the most imperative undertakings you will have when it comes to achieving a new level of success in your life, and is something you will always be working on as you continue to level up step by step in your life.

…

The emotion which all other negative emotions answer to

Our emotions are like our own personal barometer, they are there to communicate something to us internally about our external experience of the world. No emotion is “right or wrong”, they are all there to serve their own purpose.

However you could categorize some emotions as being “positive” and “negative” based on our own subjective experience with them. We can all agree that sadness, despair, anger, and apathy are a negative experience of the world, whereas joy, contentment, love, and courage are a more positive experience of the world.

When it comes to our more “negative” emotions, they all answer to one master, and that is Fear.

When it comes to living the life you want to live, you will have to come up against Fear in order to take the steps which need to be taken to reach the point you want to reach.

Fear can be insidious and not always obvious. It lurks in the unconscious and shows up in hard to recognize ways. Maybe you are feeling tired and apathetic to write or make that sales call, when really Fear is the one in the background making you feel tired and glazed over, but really deep down you are afraid of possibly having to deal with rejection. Perhaps you feel a little angry and pissed off over somebody else’s social success when really Fear is there in the background preventing you from making the attempt at new connections, and it is easier to feel envy towards others perceived success.

“If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment”-Marcus Aurelius

…

The fork in the road

Those who know themselves well and have a strong sense of self are able to choose the path which is the most well-suited for them in life, those who don’t will have more of an issue in finding said path.

Maybe you have had several different opportunities present themselves to you in your life, and you have a hard time turning them down. You are afraid of letting a door close which has made itself open to you. You then become a “yes man” and you start to go down paths which are not fully aligned with your true purpose in life.

You might feel an anxiety which comes along with the prospect of turning away from the opportunities which arise but are not fully aligned with your purpose and path in life. In reality this is one way your unconscious mind will hold you back from going all in on the path which is most aligned for you.

In this case you are taking action, but not the action which is going to lead to the results you want in your life.

We have a finite amount of time and energy, and every time you say “yes” to something you are making an agreement about how you are going to spend the currency of your limited time and energy.

Just because a door has presented itself as being open to you, it does not mean this door is necessarily right for you to walk through. You will know by examining your truth whether or not this door is right for you to walk through.

…

How to address the sneaky unconscious mind

Because we are not consciously aware of all the ways that our unconscious mind works to keep us in the place we are, it can be incredibly difficult to know how to address.

Like any type of growth in life, it always starts with you getting very aware of and real with yourself. You will have to examine your desired outcome and how you feel in relation to said outcome in your life. Do you feel hopeful, excited, thankful and joyful, or are you feeling dread, apathy, and anxiety?

If the latter is true, you will have to sit with these emotions and go through a process of welcoming and Letting Go of the current emotions you are feeling. This is a process which can be done as more of a meditation as well as when you are going about your normal day’s activities.

Next you are going to want to start building up more positive emotions around your desired life and goals, the feelings of joy, gratitude, and excitement.

Finally, it’s time to take action! It’s time to take consistent action towards becoming the person you were meant to become. Action is always the antecedent to any type of success or major change in one’s life.

You have to act like the person who has what you want in order to become that person. Change your beliefs, change your actions, change your life!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***