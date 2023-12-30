The Introduction to Traditional “Trad” Wives Do Not Feel Lied to by Joshua J. Lyon, BSQP, CNP

Readers are encouraged to approach this story with humanity and boundaries involved.

To delve further into this:

I do not refer to perfect people or perfect husbands. I merely refer to people who would stand up in an auditorium full of people of the opposite gender while their spouse is in a coma and without hesitation say, “Yes” to the question, “Are you in love with your spouse?” Anything less is not a marriage because there is already division in the marriage. Marriage is not perfect, but it also does not mean “screw it” if you can’t do it. Marriage is serving one another with love, patience, understanding, and kindness. When I say “marriage,” naturally, that does not mean “broken marriage.” No need to add to my words; stay within the context of the meaning. A marriage with only one spouse working at the marriage can be called a plethora of things. One is “kidnapping.” Marriage is simply two people working on themselves who are drawn to one another equally and have the fortitude and disposition to make vows they can keep with a good, strong support system. Anything short means one or more parties may not have the mental capacity for the hell that is to come. A marriage that will be short-lived is not “marriage.” It is a “doomsday elope.”

I am not referring to a time when it was customary for women to stay home. I am not referring to ANY SPECIFIC time.

I am not referring to women who do not want to be traditional women.

I am not referring to any woman who would have been better fitted for a job and not staying home.

I refer to humanity. To read more about this subject, I have linked by book below.

I am simply adding to the defense of the women who dream of being the traditional wife or who are and love it. It does not get any simpler than that. There are women who really want that life! It is not our job to discard, persuade, or underrepresent them in any way. I am in school to be a clinical mental health counselor, and according to the American Counseling Association, I purely help a client obtain their desired goal if it has a 1% potential to work.

Can 1% of women enjoy being traditional wives?

Yes?

Okay, then let’s support them and not come up with unrelated problems or stories to sway them from their dream. You may not have reached your dream; I am sorry about that. But we cannot bring our baggage, mistakes, and regrets to them and lay them down at their feet and say, “See. This is why you must choose another path.” That is all I heard from a few commenters on the main story. They wanted to rip the tracks up and derail these women’s dreams due to failed marriages of the past or their own preconceived idea that the traditional household is of the devil, when, again, there are millions of women who literally enjoy it, are healthy, and have a genuine pot of gold (femininity).

Healthy people:

allow people to make their own decisions without their two cents

are lifelong learners

learn about the female and male brain (preferably from Dr. Louann Brizendine) before talking about them

go find help if they are hurt emotionally, physically, or spiritually and DO NOT wait. A person who waits is already hurting themselves.

…

—

***

—–

