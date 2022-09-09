The Irrelevance of Romantic and Sexual “Experience”

American culture and workplaces these days love to talk about “Work-Life Balance.” And for the most part, that’s where it usually ends — talk. We’re given “hacks” to streamline our workdays and boilerplate advice on self-care. The primary drivers of the imbalance that destabilize so many of our lives goes unaddressed.

One of those primary drivers is the way in which the language and concepts of work — resume building, productivity, performance metrics — have completely co-opted our personal lives. It’s hard to balance “life” against “work” when life itself is viewed as nothing more than an endless frenzy of activity that’s arbitrarily judged by those around us.

This is no more evident than when it comes to how we discuss our romantic and sexual relationships. In this sphere of life, like in the work world, we treat “experience” as the gold standard. On a professional resume, you’re likely to find items such as “10 years’ experience with Microsoft Office” or “5 years’ experience servicing and repairing Toyotas.”

Likewise, when we are “interviewing” someone as a potential partner and find out they have consistently been in romantic relationships throughout their lives, we’ve been conditioned to write that person’s romantic resume in our heads: 20 years’ experience remembering birthdays, 7 years’ experience attending to a sick partner, 5 years’ experience with the missionary position. We then take these “qualifications” and make a sweeping judgement about this candidate: clearly, their experience has made them mature, attendant to the needs of others, and great in the sack. Congratulations — you’re a human adult, and you’re hired!

Contrast this with being in the position of having little to no romantic or sexual “experience.” Like being unemployed in boom times, the same sweeping judgements are made: this must be someone who can’t get along with others, has few marketable skills, is immature, and who no one wants to be around.

Thus, people with little to no romantic or sexual experience are socialized to treat their “condition” as a radioactive secret that threatens any future relationship from even getting off the ground. What is the socially prescribed remedy? Embellish your resume — lie about your past, pretend to know things you don’t know, and pretend to like things (and people) you can’t stand.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is tragic for two reasons. First, it leads people looking for connection in the exact opposite direction, to a place of performative inauthenticity. Second, because it’s so God-awful unnecessary. It’s unnecessary because your romantic and sexual “experience” is completely irrelevant. It’s possible to come to this conclusion only when you realize how extensively the language of work dominates our relationships. Romantic relationships are not “work” in this sense. They are not entities governed by punching a clock, measuring productivity, or filling out yet another checklist.

Rather, romance and sex are art, in the sense that they are creations, and in this case, co-creations with another person. And if you’re creating something new with Ruth, it matters exactly zero if in the past you created something with Maya, Nikki, and Heather. This is because Ruth is her own person, with her own past, inner life, desires, and tastes. What you know about past partners, and what you think you know about “women” in general, may have absolutely nothing to do with her. In this very real sense, we enter all new relationships as virgins, because it’s the first time we’ve ever tried to connect romantically and sexually with this human being.

There are two trends I see that indicate to me just how far the broader culture is from adopting these ideas on a large scale. The first is the unrelenting grip of the sophomoric concept of “losing your virginity.” Really, you’re somehow more prepared for the rest of life the moment after the first instance of penetrative sex? Really? It’s a shame that adults torment other adults with this grade-school nonsense.

The other trend is the obsession with sexual “performance” and the attendant “performance anxiety.” This phrase could easily be interpreted as a tongue in cheek critique of the way we’re taught to look at sex, until you realize how deadly serious people are when it’s discussed.

I don’t think the game can be given away any more blatantly. Most people seem to go into romantic and sexual relationships believing it to be not an artistic co-creation, but a relentless performance. Because why waste time creating a relationship where communication about body parts, birth control, turn-ons, turn-offs, and sharing of fantasies flow freely in a loving, non-judgmental atmosphere?

Better to keep the chit chat to a minimum and behave according to your roles as “man” and “woman” and awkwardly smash into each other at least once every 10 days to satiate the Gods of Normality. And when your body ceases to “perform” in a “typical” fashion, assume it’s erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, or low desire, and not your body rebelling against being forced to do something it really doesn’t want to do, or even, *gasp* rebelling against the fact you aren’t 23 anymore.

All this is the language of work, of productivity, of “gitten ‘er done” (quite literally.) There is no art, no creative energy in this kind of relationship. If this is what people are bragging about when they say they’re romantically and sexually “experienced,” I’m not impressed. And if people think this kind of “experience” is what will make them a good lover and partner, I feel sorry for whoever they wind up partnering with.

There is one major source of pushback I see to my argument on the irrelevance of romantic and sexual experience. I think of it as the “Thank U, Next” dilemma, after Ariana Grande’s 2019 song describing what she learned from her ex-boyfriends. The song reflects the very common argument people make that says, “how will you know what you want/like if you don’t date lots of people?”

For a long time, I gave this argument at least some credence, but as I approach age 40, I’ve thrown this one on the bullshit pile, too. That’s because not only have I not dated lots of people, I’ve dated no people, and yet, somehow, I know exactly what I want. I haven’t needed an endless parade of women to hold up a mirror to my life to help me figure out how to live it. My other relationships, my career, my studies, and hell, just the process of being alive has done that just fine.

And here’s exactly what I want — a dignified, rich, textured single life. If I ever partner in the future, it will be with a woman who also has a dignified, rich, textured single life. That partnership will bolster who we already are, not collapse us into an identity-sacrificing tangled mess of codependency and borrowed functioning. Any sexual intimacy will only take place in conditions that are open, honest, warm, and relaxed.

If I can’t find that, I’ll stay single with my dignity intact until my dying day, and *gasp again* forgo any kind of sexual relations. No work-oriented, performance-driven farce of a relationship is worth the pyrrhic victory of being able to call myself romantically and sexually “experienced.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***