The Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Invokes a Conversation About Men as Domestic Abuse Victims

It’s rare for me to spend a lot of time watching a televised trial. However, I find myself tuning into the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Defamation trial because it’s a bizarre insight into celebrity life. We tend to think that money solves all types of problems. Yet, Johnny Depp is richer than most and he finds himself in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship with someone who has been tentatively diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder.

Some experts have said that defamation is difficult to prove and it’s possible that Depp won’t win the trial, but they think that he wanted to clear his name by using the trial to get the truth out about the treatment he has endured from Heard. He asked for it to be televised while she asked for it to remain private. Depp has also come with character witnesses and multiple staff who have admitted that they witnessed Heard being aggressive and verbally abusive. Both Depp and Heard have participated in violent confrontations, but Depp has admitted to losing the tip of his finger when his wife (at the time) hurled a vodka bottle at him which broke and severed his finger.

And, then there is the infamous poop heard around the world. Amber Heard allegedly had a bowel movement on Johnny Depp’s side of the bed and later tried to blame it on their dog. This is a sure sign of intimidation and designed to cause emotional distress.

There is no way to hear the details of this marriage and think it was a healthy relationship. There is also no way to deny that Johnny Depp was suffering domestic abuse.

In one of the many tapes, Amber admitted hitting Johnny Depp. She claimed that she didn’t punch him so he couldn’t say he was being abused. She repeated that she hit him, but said it was a fair fight. She is using her gender to falsely imply that she is incapable of abuse. Lastly, she said who would believe that he was being abused because he is a man and dared him to tell the world.

While domestic abuse is experienced by women in disproportionate numbers and we should take every instance of a woman reporting domestic abuse as serious, Amber Heard made a statement that is often used against domestic abuse victims. Who is going to believe you?

A man faces more judgement if he attempts to report or get justice against a partner even if he is only defending himself. The justice system is slowly starting to review the details of a domestic situation and figuring out who might be the aggressor. But, the hesitation to not believe someone of the female gender is understandable.

Due to patriarchy, men become the butt of jokes if they speak up about being abused or for being attacked and manipulated by a woman. We also assume that a man did something to deserve the emotional violence he might be receiving. However, I think if we had more of a focus on mental health that we could diffuse domestic abuse or, at the very least, get people help when they exhibit signs of dominance in their relationships.

Amber Heard has a history that extends beyond Johnny Depp. She was also accused of brutalizing a woman she was married to prior to marrying Depp. She also was seen antagonizing Depp on camera in an effort to prove he is violent by taking a situation out of context and trying to produce the moment to fit her narrative. This situation is much clearer than most yet there is still some question. If I was a police officer arriving on the scene, my immediate response would be to be on the side of Heard as a convincing victim. I think Depp understood this and that’s why he wants to evidence to come out so the public can decide.

In average situations where you don’t get a jury and a television camera, there is no way to put all of the evidence out in front of everyone and let them figure out who is the aggressor.

I think this has opened up a larger conversation about how we deal with domestic violence, emotional abuse, and psychological intimidation. We have clear guidelines and understanding when a man is dominating a woman, but less clear understanding when a man is being abused by a woman or if people of equal gender are being abused. It might also be time to look at how famous people are saved from the consequences that could lead them to seek the mental health services needed.

It may require psychologist to explore and release details of what it looks like to be psychologically and emotionally abused. It may require the public understanding the signs. I think it’s important we don’t ignore this case or this issue and we make sure all domestic violence victims are protected.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at: 800-799-7233. Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service

Parker Tony on Flickr Public Domain