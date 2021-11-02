The Journalist Who Exposed the Horrors of Hiroshima

TO OUR READERS. The New Yorker this week devotes its entire editorial space to an article on the almost complete obliteration of a city by one atomic bomb, and what happened to the people of that city. It does so in the conviction that few of us have yet comprehended the all but incredible destructive power of this weapon, and that everyone might well take time to consider the terrible implications of its use. The Editors. — The New Yorker, August 31, 1946

. . .

In high school, my history teacher had me write an extra credit assignment on John Hersey’s Hiroshima, which I read in one day then wrote a two-page paper on.

The book enthralled me at the time and followed six residents who survived the initial blast of the first nuclear bomb, but at the time, I had no idea what the context of the publication was. The book was written matter of factly, depicting losses as grave as a man losing his whole family in a very dry manner. I thought “that was really sad,” but the accounts didn’t conflict with anything I already read in a history textbook.

What I didn’t know was how much Hersey’s book and article completely changed the perception of what happened in Hiroshima. Hersey was the first, at least in the American press, to humanize those that survived the bombing, and also one of the first to turn the tide of public opinion against nuclear weapons in general, and he was only able to do it almost a year after the bombing itself.

According to author Lesley Blume, Hersey’s Hiroshima was one of the most influential pieces of journalism ever. Americans knew the bomb had detonated in Hiroshima, but they didn’t know about the nature of the bomb. They didn’t know that ‘these are weapons that continue to kill after detonation.” The American public was not aware of the radiation poisoning caused by the bomb, or the “agonizing” ways many survivors of the initial blast eventually died.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Originally, Americans saw pictures of the rubble and mushroom clouds. But they didn’t see the human cost, nor the fact that all the devastation was caused by a single bomb.

Recently, Blume wrote a book called Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World. The book documents a secret propaganda campaign to hide the human suffering made by the bomb and the weapons, especially as American Occupation forces closed Hiroshima and Nagasaki to journalists.

Somehow, Hersey managed to get into Hiroshima and report the truth about nuclear weapons at the time. After its publication, Hiroshima played a part in making sure the atomic bomb was never used again. This is the story of John Hersey’s quest to leak the truth about the atomic bomb, radiation poisoning, and its impact on the world’s conception and opinion about nuclear weapons.

Public opinion before Hersey

Before Hersey revealed the human carnage of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, there was a prevailing current of public opinion that the Japanese “had it coming.” According to NPR, GIs on the occupation force in Hiroshima would often take souvenirs from the rubble. It is still unclear whether any GIs got radiation poisoning from the occupation, but last month, the Biden Administration recognized “Atomic Veterans” who developed health conditions due to radiation exposure, with many not able to tell their stories since they died before they were allowed to talk about it.

The military believed radiation had dwindled after the bomb because of the height at which the bomb detonated (600 meters above the city).

However, when the military studied the toll on people, they didn’t know what was going on, and they didn’t understand the effect of the bombs on the landscape and the human body.

But back to public opinion — the U.S. military, in particular, largely felt like it had the high ground in using the atomic weapons. During the war, there were many Japanese atrocities on the Pacific Theater, not only against U.S. troops but against all of Asia. As a Chinese-American, there are still elderly people in my family who harbor prejudice against Japan for its atrocities in China during World War II.

However, the U.S. had a PR crisis after the bomb detonated because a huge civilian population was killed. According to Blume, the government sought to protect the moral high ground against the Japanese. The government sent Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb” and a lieutenant general to a nuclear testing site to show there was no residual radiation in the area.

The U.S. also cast any reports coming out of Japan of residual radiation as Japanese propaganda. The lieutenant general, Leslie Grove, gave the following message at the nuclear testing site in New Mexico, in Blume’s words:

“Hey, everything’s OK here, and, you know, you could live here forever. You could live in Hiroshima and Nagasaki forever, too. There’s nothing to see here, folks.

At the time, most Americans believed the cover-up. And a large part of them wanted to, as well, because the Japanese were unlike any foe America ever fought. There was a sense of righteous indignation at Japanese atrocities, a “righteous rage and vengeance in dropping the bombs.”

One statistic that doesn’t age well was an August 1945 poll:1/4 of Americans wished they could have dropped more atomic bombs on Japan before the war was over. Sympathy for the Japanese was very low — in the rubble of Nagasaki, on January 1, 1946, some GI occupationists played the “Atomic Bowl,” a football game that had actual NFL and college players. While it seems extremely distasteful in hindsight, for the soldiers, it was a celebration that had an “emotional effect” since many of their friends had not made it through the war.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

General Douglas MacArthur, the hero of the Pacific Theater, successfully suppressed much reporting about the affliction caused by the atomic bomb, despite some reporters being able to make it into Hiroshima. Otherwise, reporters couldn’t get into the city. Reports from Japan were dismissed by the U.S. government as ploys to create international sympathy for better occupation terms.

And then John Hersey came along.

John Hersey and the New Yorker

We know the New Yorker today as a weekly magazine with insightful essays and commentaries, as well as the occasional satirical comic. However, in 1946, this was not the New Yorker’s reputation. It had been founded in the 1920s as an elitist humor magazine focused on urban life, meant for a small audience below 300,000 readers.

Dr. Everettt Mendelsohn at Harvard University notes Hersey’s reporting was done in complete secrecy. No one at the New Yorker even knew Hersey was working on this story besides two editors, Harold Ross and William Shawn. Ross was the founder of the publication, and Shawn was the managing editor.

For the New Yorker, Pearl Harbor changed the mission of the magazine. As former reporters, Ross and Shaw turned the New Yorker into wartime reporting, competing with heavyweights like the New York Times.

As occupation took place in Japan following the surrender, many reports coming out of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were intercepted by military censors and MacArthur’s press relations office. And the occupation forces, according to Blume, completely restricted the movement of reporters. Reporters often joke that occupation forces told them how much gasoline they could use, food they could eat, and cigarettes they could smoke. Naturally, they also then controlled where they can go.

So how did Hersey get into Hiroshima and get so much access? He came at a time when reporters had to apply for clearance and were heavily monitored in everything they did.

“You couldn’t do anything without the permission of the army. They had — the control was near total.”

Hersey was a young reporter but he was very well-regarded as a war correspondent. He had mostly been in Europe earlier in the war, seeing concentration camps and the destruction of German cities. He had been transferred to the Pacific Front, where he received a commendation for helping transport wounded soldiers in Guadalcanal. Hersey then went to Tokyo, which had been infamously firebombed.

But he was unprepared for Hiroshima, unprepared for the fact that one single bomb destroyed so much. A year later, many people had also returned to the city.

Getting to Hiroshima, Hersey had the strategy of seeking out German priests who survived the bombing. Hersey was also lucky — by the time he arrived in Hiroshima, months after Japan surrendered, most occupation troops had left the city.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Once the priests returned to Hiroshima, Hersey met with them, and some of the priests spoke English. Over the course of the next year, many of these priests gave their testimonies, and became a translator for Hersey since they knew Japanese, and he didn’t. Blume says the priests introduced him to the blast survivor community.

As those who have read the book know, Hersey interviewed six people who survived, and the effects of radiation poisoning and more on the lives of six survivors.

Legacy

Not that it matters much in the grand scheme of Hersey’s impact, but Hiroshima was not a very short article either. It took up all 68 pages of the August 31, 1946 edition of the New Yorker, which was unheard of at the time. Shawn initially wanted the report to be separated into four parts and broken up into separate issues, but upon reading Hiroshima, he decided to run it all in one issue. Blume says this was an “unprecedented editorial splurge” that would be “wildly controversial.”

Hiroshima obviously did not look very good at all for the government. The Truman Administration was put on the defensive — finally, the whole country, if not the whole world, started to question whether we should have dropped the bomb in the first place.

“What happened to about 100,000 is clear. They died. What happened to the lucky six is an example of what human beings can endure and not die,” A New York Times editorial said of Hiroshima, recommending everyone read the edition.

Dr. Mendolsohn says the magazine sold out within hours of its appearance, and most of the reviews of the publication were positive, besides some saying the publication did not put the dropping of the atomic bomb in context.

Eventually, former Secretary of War Henry Stimson was forced to justify the dropping of the bomb in Harper’s, and many Manhattan Project scientists felt an immense sense of guilt and shame following seeing the actual effects of the atomic bomb. The publication of Hiroshima would be read around the world, except in Japan, where it was censored until 1948.

. . .

Hersey’s publication of Hiroshima changed everything. It changed the public opinion surrounding the use of atomic bombs by highlighting their horrific effects on not only the dead, but the living. Many of the dead were, unfortunately, just faceless statistics, people who we think died without suffering. The living, however, suffered greatly, and we as a country were responsible for a level of human suffering that has made the whole world say “never again.”

While Hersey himself never himself took credit for it as a humble person, he certainly played an instrumental role in making sure the atomic bomb was never used again.

Growing up, I was always taught about the effects of radiation poisoning and the reasons why atomic bombs should never be used again. Now, I know that’s not true — it took the brave and tireless work of journalists like Hersey to eliminate, in Blume’s words, the patriotic “Fourth of July feeling” surrounding the dropping of the bombs.

I also visited Hiroshima for a day while in Japan and encountered many older survivors of the bomb who still suffered effects of radiation poisoning. When I was there, I didn’t know what to expect, whether it was anti-American sentiment or a city still reeling from the effects of the bomb. What I found was a beautifully restored city, much like any other city, where anti-nuclear weapon sentiment and demonstrations were strong.

Hersey gave voice to the voiceless survivors of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, who were at worst censored, and at best dismissed in a wave of anti-Japanese sentiment during a time of wartime tension. He also highlighted the importance of a free press in an environment of extreme censorship.

Millions of lives are saved and bombs were not dropped, at least partially because of Hersey’s journalism and reporting. Mendelsohn says the most similarly impactful piece of journalism on public opinion and legislation was Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, which revolutionized the environmentalism movement.

And despite his exposure of the human cost, many still defended the U.S. decision to drop the bombs: one reader said Hiroshima was marvelous and went on to say “now let us drop a handful on Moscow.”

I shudder to think of a world where Hiroshima was not published, not only of the cost nuclear bombs would have on the number of people dead, but the suffering it would have inflicted on survivors.

We live in a world now where most human beings can say “that should never happen again” and “that will probably never happen here.” We have John Hersey to thank for that.

—

This post was previously published on Frame of Reference.

***