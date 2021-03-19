Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Kiss of Morning Dew

The Kiss of Morning Dew

It’s a refreshing way to launch the day.

An early riser, I enjoy the hush of morning. Right now there’s a nest of baby birds outside our bedroom window that are early risers, too. At 4:15am—on the nose—the “hush” is replaced by chirps of “Mama, we want food—now!”

We like to walk early enough that we can still see steam rising from shrubbery; Mother Nature enjoying her morning cuppa while she puts on her daytime face. For us it’s a refreshing way to launch the day.

“The person who doesn’t scatter the morning dew will not comb gray hairs.”
—Hunter S. Thompson

A full head of silver hair, I’ve scattered plenty of morning dew.

Do you get up with the worms, or are you a night owl?

© Laurie Buchanan

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo credit: Author

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

