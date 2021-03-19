The Kiss of Morning Dew

An early riser, I enjoy the hush of morning. Right now there’s a nest of baby birds outside our bedroom window that are early risers, too. At 4:15am—on the nose—the “hush” is replaced by chirps of “Mama, we want food—now!”
We like to walk early enough that we can still see steam rising from shrubbery; Mother Nature enjoying her morning cuppa while she puts on her daytime face. For us it’s a refreshing way to launch the day.
“The person who doesn’t scatter the morning dew will not comb gray hairs.”
—Hunter S. Thompson
A full head of silver hair, I’ve scattered plenty of morning dew.
Do you get up with the worms, or are you a night owl?
© Laurie Buchanan
—
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Author
.