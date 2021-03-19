The Kiss of Morning Dew

An early riser, I enjoy the hush of morning. Right now there’s a nest of baby birds outside our bedroom window that are early risers, too. At 4:15am—on the nose—the “hush” is replaced by chirps of “Mama, we want food—now!”

We like to walk early enough that we can still see steam rising from shrubbery; Mother Nature enjoying her morning cuppa while she puts on her daytime face. For us it’s a refreshing way to launch the day.

“The person who doesn’t scatter the morning dew will not comb gray hairs.”

—Hunter S. Thompson

A full head of silver hair, I’ve scattered plenty of morning dew.

Do you get up with the worms, or are you a night owl?

Photo credit: Author