My partner went to leave on Monday for a retreat but due to situations outside of her control, her flight was missed. She was devastated and called me up in absolute bits. I was proud to be able to hold her in her emotional spiral but not get sucked in and try to fix it for her. I enabled space for her to ‘“let it rip” as I now call it.

I’ve always admired her ability to let go into the “dark” emotions. To be honest, it used to scare me, so I used to instantly try and make her feel better. I think I was afraid she wouldn’t come back but I now realise she was just reflecting back my fear of me going there. I suffered from a year or so of depression in my early twenties and I think, subconsciously, I feared going back there so didn’t allow myself to cry and feel the sadness I needed to for a long time. My letting go into an ability to do that is getting there nowadays though. It takes practise. Unlearning subconscious behaviours is perhaps more of an art than science. The more we do it though the more our ability to hold a non-reactive space for others grows. The ripple effects of this on society are profound. That’s a big reason why I’m so passionate about helping others do it.

Holding a person in a spiral isn’t a passive task or easy. It’s about creating a secure container. This sometimes means sticking your oar in the water when you know it’s what’s needed and risking making matters worse. My oar this time was the insistence on us buying a new flight ASAP without too much thought about the “negative” knock-on effects of the cost. The reason I did this was, for me, it was an exercise in compounding the belief that having more than enough money is safe (it’s a long story) and for her, it was an exercise in coming out of a scarcity mindset and in letting herself receive. Both build trust in the universe’s plan, aka faith.

The knock-on effect of feeling our emotions and practising faith in situations like this is more impactful than might appear. On the surface, it’s a bit of chaos followed by riding out the nerves at the cost of buying another flight. What’s actually going on though, as with all times one leans into difficult feelings, is the incremental healing of traumas/imprints in our formative years. Each time we ride the wave of emotion — the energy in motion — we build our capacity to allow energy to flow through our bodies more easily. When we do this we change our vibration. This increases the strength of the electromagnetic field (or put another way changes the frequency) that we all have emanating from/through us. Think of it as changing channels on a radio. Different channel, different life. The stronger the vibration of the electromagnetic field the quicker the life that was meant for us comes into reality. ‘It’s not philosophy, it’s physics” to quote Albert Einstein.

It seems life, literally, changes depending on the glasses one is wearing. Who knew a missed flight could bring about such learning, healing, faith and ultimately, love.

Thanks for reading. As always, there’s a practice below to try out.

With gratitude,

Adam 🙂

PRACTICE: Resisting definition

WHY: There’s no such thing as cause and effect. We just think there is. When we define something as “good” or “bad” we make that the reality but we have no idea of the butterfly effect of something happening to us. What, in the moment, appears bloody awful might turn out to be the catalyst for something amazing in the future (and vice versa of course).

HOW TO START: Talk about how you feel. Saying it aloud increases the feeling of it more. More feeling, over time, equals a decrease in the volatility of the reaction i.e. a decrease in fear. This becomes a virtuous circle which creates an ability to hold yourself, and others, in difficult situations more easily.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Nick Page on Unsplash