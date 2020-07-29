The Layers of Our Identity and What Matters Most

When I first connected with Eve Sturges and learned about her journey, I realized that she was someone who truly understood the depths of human resilience and strength.

As a writer and licensed marriage and family therapist, her ability to explore difficult topics with bold and heart-centered wittiness made her the perfect choice for my next guest.

Eve is also the host of Everything’s Relative podcast where she explores the modern landscape of DNA testing and how we can change the conversation around secrets, shame, family, and identity.

Her insights into parenting, marriage, sex, existential crisis and childhood issues were enough to fill two episodes, so that’s exactly what we did.

In Part 1 of my interview with Eve, we explore what it means to be a parent in the midst of COVID-19, how to effectively communicate with your partner, and how the layers of our identity can evolve over time.

