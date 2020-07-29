Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / The Layers of Our Identity and What Matters Most

The Layers of Our Identity and What Matters Most

The Own Your Truth Podcast with Ken Cervera

When I first connected with Eve Sturges and learned about her journey, I realized that she was someone who truly understood the depths of human resilience and strength.

As a writer and licensed marriage and family therapist, her ability to explore difficult topics with bold and heart-centered wittiness made her the perfect choice for my next guest.

Eve is also the host of Everything’s Relative podcast where she explores the modern landscape of DNA testing and how we can change the conversation around secrets, shame, family, and identity.

Her insights into parenting, marriage, sex, existential crisis and childhood issues were enough to fill two episodes, so that’s exactly what we did.

In Part 1 of my interview with Eve, we explore what it means to be a parent in the midst of COVID-19, how to effectively communicate with your partner, and how the layers of our identity can evolve over time.

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

