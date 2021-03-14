The Legacy of Beauty in the Age of COVID-19

Our own four walls play a key role in the existential shock of COVID-19. Locked in isolation, many of us have fixated on the implications of our deaths. Yet all around us, our possessions, especially in particular the pieces of décor we’ve inherited or collected, beg questions about our legacies.

What happens when the next generation opts for a few utilitarian pieces over the objects with which they grew up? Speaking of legacy and cultural continuity, is collecting beautiful things such a bad thing?

The voice of the collector can get lost amid the popular frenzy for downsizing and minimalism. But for all those proclaiming, “the best things in life are not things,” there are some who insist on the power of the object. And some argue for the importance of objects, both as a society and as families, in connecting past and future generations.

To begin with, a beautiful thing can be as much an experience as a walk in the woods. Joy can come alive from experiencing the beauty of the thing or of the memory it invokes. Sometimes that joy can be shared by family members, and sometimes it comes from recalling the original owner’s reaction to the object. And the joy can be experienced over and over again.

At the same time, an object of art also can be viewed as a product, not only as an experience. Museum curators well understand the power of the object for satisfying the soul as well as the intellect. Individuals who choose to collect and maintain objects of beauty, unfettered by downsizing concerns, perpetuate the role of aesthetics in human life. Collectors also keep alive the stories of who we are and from where we came. Of course, collectors sustain makers, who in themselves serve as a valuable role as chroniclers of society.

Is collecting beautiful things the same as acquiring the next hot commodity? No question, a lust for owning aesthetic goods reflects a materialist drive and sometimes greed. Nonetheless, collecting does not necessarily play a role in disposable culture. Possessing, or owning, is the collector’s goal. When a member of a younger generation accepts an inherited item, the family narrative remains unbroken by shifts in tastes and fashions.

Owning a large number of objects of art of course is not always desirable or feasible. Collecting can be hugely expensive, time-consuming, and so forth. Taking in a relative’s collected items also can present problems. Yes, objects can be a big burden and can take over—and hence most of the admonitions against filling up on stuff.

When guilt and sadness take over at the thought of giving away a loved one’s goods, the beauty of resale comes into play. Your used goods become someone else’s treasure. The items assume a new life and a new meaning. Aesthetic democracy it can be called, and a visit to your local resale really should be a civic duty.

So, those of us who are not only passionate about aesthetic works but also are concerned about displaying it forward, take heart. There is something you can do for your heirs or future heirs: have your collections in order. For some of us, this is much more interesting than getting one’s paperwork in order. Put together either a list or labels documenting the object’s important information, to include historical and or source of the object. Include the item’s value if you know it. Keep a file of certificates and other object documentation. Maintain some sort of order in your display and storage for mobility purposes. Talk to your relatives about the objects; maybe even have someone record you talking about the collection.

All of those pretty things staring back at you right now may be seen as one of your gifts to the world. Human beings designed and made these things. Those human beings had a story, and so did the individuals who may have owned the pieces along their trajectory. The object has its own story, and you have been the proud caretaker for that little piece of human history.

One day you may walk into a resale shop and find one of your own collected pieces for sale. Rejoice! You are an eternal piece of the continuum of goods changing hands, and of the aesthete’s society. Your values, desires, aspirations, tastes, and interests are locked in the story of that object.

Downsizing can be a great thing, but now perhaps more than ever we need to appreciate the gift of beauty.

—

Shutterstock