The Life Changing Benefits of Long Solitude Walks

Aerobic, strength building, endurance and vigorous exercises are great for your mind and body.

But it’s not the only way to get back to your authentic self or achieve a healthy lifestyle. Long walks alone can also do wonders for your mind and mood.

How often do you take breaks from the digital world to just enjoy the great outdoors? “All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking,” Friedrich Nietzsche once said.

I’ve been doing long walks (almost every day) alone for nearly two years.

Done right, every walking experience can strengthen your heart, improve your joints, boost your immune function, boost your energy, lighten your mood, improve thinking and help you sleep better.

“ Your bones benefit, too, as walking is a weight-bearing exercise, which is great for building bone strength,” writes Melanie Radzicki McManus of CNN.

Long walks give you time to think and unplug from screens.

One of the best ways to increase your physical activity levels is to take more walks. It’s good for both the body and the mind!

Long solitude walks can also help you clear your head, relieve stress, get some fresh air, and get in some exercise.

Walking alone is also an excellent opportunity to be mindful of yourself and your surroundings without distractions.

Rebecca Solnit explains it beautifully, “A lone walker is both present and detached, more than an audience but less than a participant. Walking assuages or legitimizes this alienation.”

We all know how to take long walks with other people. It’s simple, it’s easy, and it’s fun. But what if you want to take a long walk alone?

Long walks are excellent for finding perspective and getting in touch with your emotions, especially when you do it without headphones and all you are exposed to is the sound of nature.

They can be immensely therapeutic for individuals and groups alike.

“Walking and talking are two very great pleasures, but it is a mistake to combine them. Our own noise blots out the sounds and silences of the outdoor world…” says C.S. Lewis.

Busyness is an epidemic. It has become a status symbol for many people. Make time for a proper downtime in nature — your mental and physical wellbeing depends on it.

Step away from the daily grind and give your overwhelmed mind the space to think, process ideas and be mindful.

Learning to spend time “doing nothing” or giving your brain a break may seem like a waste of time, but it’s essential for your mental well-being.

Make long solitude walks a priority, and you will be able to think clearly.

“If I could not walk far and fast, I think I should just explode and perish,” Charles Dickens once observed.

Walking alone is one of the best ways to get back in touch with yourself so that you can better understand who you are and how you relate to others.

How to get started

Here are some tips for taking long walks alone so you can enjoy some fresh air and get your head in the game again.

To get started, get a pair of good and comfortable walking shoes.

Find a walking route close to home — and choose natural environments like trails, green parks, coastal paths (if you live close to the sea) and other green surroundings without too many distractions.

If you are not safe walking alone, invite a friend or family member to walk with you. You could both be accountability partners.

If you can’t find a suitable day outside work, you can use your commute to your advantage — get off the bus or train one stop earlier and walk the rest of the journey home.

If you drive to work, you can park farther away from your place of work once or twice a week and walk. If your grocery errands are not too far away from home, choose to walk and clear your head simultaneously.

I tend to do one big weekly shop online and get it delivered and walk at least three times a week to get other essentials I may have missed — apart from my weekly nature walks.

Long solitude walks work for me, and I deeply enjoy the experience.

I hope it can work for you, too. And remember, you don’t have to take 10,000 steps a day. Start small — 30 minutes a day or less if it can get you started.

Aim for at least 2– 3 long solitude walks every week. The point is to make it a daily habit, not to crush a goal.

