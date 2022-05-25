The Life of a Peaceful Warrior W/ Dan Millman

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Could overthinking be negatively affecting your entire life?

Have you ever struggled with a big decision because of differences with an intimate partner?

What are the dangers of endlessly comparing yourself (and competing with) others?

**CORRECTION: I misspoke in the intro. Dan is the author of “Way of the Peaceful Warrior,” not “Way of the Superior Man” (that’s David Deida).

Dan Millman is a wise man. Although he’s written 17 books, it was his book “Way of the Peaceful Warrior” first published in 1980 that made him a household name in the western spiritual seeker community. I probably read his book in the late 80s, and when I was a teenager, and his beautiful gift for infusing storytelling with timeless wisdom left me with indelible images that continue to both linger in my mind’s eye, and inform my daily practice of simple, embodied mindfulness. If you’ve read the book or saw the movie, starring Nick Nolte – whom I actually got to meet in his own living room once, although he wasn’t very talkative – well you’ll remember that memorable scene in which the wise sage Socrates throws the young gymnast off a walkway bridge into the stream below – as a teaching moment showing the young man what living in the present moment can look like. It’s a great scene, and along with the scene where that same gymnast, having taken the lesson to heart, is in the shower and all his senses are focused on the water cascading onto and down his body. These two scenes have never left me, and continue to flit about my imagination occasionally when I’m walking through the woods or taking a shower.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m grateful to Dan for these teaching stories, and he shares more teaching stories in our conversation today.

I invited Dan on the podcast because I loved his book, and because he’s just come out with a memoir: Peaceful Heart, Warrior Spirit, which I highly recommend reading. His journey through life is a fascinating one, particularly in his encounters and time spent with 4 teachers, whom he writes about in his memoir, including Bubba Free John (also known as Adi Da among many other names), a controversial spiritual teacher back in the 60s and 70s, who’s work I studied briefly on my journey into the realms of sacred sexuality.

So I definitely recommend grabbing his new memoir, Peaceful Heart, Warrior Spirit.

This is a juicy episode between two men who have both had interesting experiences through a lifetime of walking the so-called “spiritual path” … and as my wise eternal elder, I’m grateful for the lessons Dan Millman has imparted to me and others over the years through his books, and now through our conversation.

Also, if you don’t already have it, while you’re online grabbing Dan’s memoir, I also pick up my new book, Choose Her Every Day (Or Leave Her): A guide for your transformational journey through the fires of love & intimacy. It’s available online everywhere, and it’s a profound read for men and women who are simply ready to thrive in love.

Finally … please do leave a review on your podcast app … this is a big endeavor and investment of time, energy, love, and money. You can support this podcast by simply leaving a solid review on whatever app you listen to podcasts on … it really does help …

Now take a deep breath, and stay with us, through to the end of this episode of Men, This Way …

Alright …

Let’s dive …

RESOURCES

Dan’s Memoir & Website: Peaceful Heart, Warrior Spirit

—

This post was previously published on Bryan Reeves.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock