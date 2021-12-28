The Life of Boys Is Not as Easy as the World Thinks

The boy is not the only one who has to go through the hardships of life. We all have faced problems of life that we need to solve, but it is just that our lives are more or less smooth than his. It is not easy to be a boy in this world, but he still keeps on fighting.

I am born in this world where everyone wants me to be like them, but I am different. I want to do things my way.

So guys, today in this blog post, we will talk about boys’ or men’s lives; men’s lives are not as easy as this world thinks. We boys also have feelings and emotions…

…

Men Have To Lead the Family

From the time they are born, boys are taught that they are responsible for the family’s future. Because of this, it is believed that they would make more money than their father.

Many societies worldwide have strict expectations for their children, especially when it comes to specific jobs or jobs that are traditionally male-oriented. One way boys are expected to follow these expectations is by being the future breadwinner of the family. From the time they are born, boys are taught that they are responsible for the family’s future.

Men may feel like their job is to be the breadwinner and take charge of the family. Failing to do so has adverse effects on the family’s well-being and one’s mental health. There are many factors that men have to keep in mind for this role, such as: maintaining a healthy work-life balance, making time for friends and family, and staying committed to healthy habits such as exercise and nutrition.

I’m not saying that women can’t lead a family; although an educated and strong woman can lead better than men, this society doesn’t understand Men’s feelings.

…

High Expectation From Childhood

He is supposed to be strong, while his life is no more his life.

Boys are expected to be tough, strong, and independent. They’re expected to grow up without emotional connections or empathy for others and exhibit physical strength and dominance.

At the same time, they’re expected to be caring fathers who will provide for their families. Often, they’re also likely to be the sexual aggressor in relationships.

It is well-known that parents put expectations on their children at a very young age; their commentary often enforces these expectations. However, it is essential to remember that boys are often pressured heavily before they even understand what is happening.

The expectations placed on boys begin at an early age and continue into adulthood. Parents often comment positively when their sons exhibit masculine or traditionally masculine behaviors but negatively when they show more feminine behaviors.

…

We Also Have Heartbreaks, and We Also Have Feelings and Emotions

They say, “Boy, don’t cry, be a man.” But in reality, men shed tears. They grieve. They feel love. They hurt when they lose someone close to them. Men are just as emotional and sensitive as women, even if society hasn’t given them the freedom to express that side of their personality before now.

Some men have a difficult time opening up about their feelings and emotions. Some people might think it’s because they don’t want to confront them or because they are afraid of what will happen, but the reason can often be traced back to their childhood. Men are portrayed as solid and unemotional in almost every movie, TV show, and book written. Boys grow up believing that feelings and emotions are for girls and women.

Some Girls have also cheated on boys. Boys suffer the same heartbreak as girls when they are cheated on, but sometimes they struggle to talk about their feelings with friends and family. Boys who experience infidelity may adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms like drinking or drug use to deal with their emotions. They may also become psychologically turned off by sex, which could lead to erectile dysfunction.

…

Men Always Face The World With Smile, no matter hows their life

Many people in the world believe that men are strong, brave, and have no fear. Men are often seen as being in control of their destiny, even when faced with failures. There is one thing that most people don’t know about men though-sometimes they’re not okay. Men do face problems, stress, depression, or even anxiety at some point in their lives. They handle these things by putting on a “strong” exterior for the outside world.

It is said that there are four stages of man’s life- the first is social, the second, economic. The third stage is when women get involved, and the final stage has to do with retirement. Men have always had to face the world with a smile, no matter what their life dealt them because the all-male world has always defined them.

…

Being a Boy Is Not Easy

Being a boy is not so easy. Boys are expected to be tough, strong, and fearless. They are told to ‘man up’ when they cry. The pressure teens face regarding their gender can be seen in the recent HealthDay article stating that men take their own lives at nearly four times the rate of women.

Also According to Wikipedia, Suicide was 1.8 times more common among men than girls globally in 2008, and 1.7 times more common in 2015. Males commit suicide three to four times more often than females in the Western world.

Being a boy isn’t as simple as it seems. Thoughts are racing through their brain, yet they maintain a grin on their face at all times. The boy’s life is like this.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***