The Little Voice in Your Head Is Feeding off Your Misery

A voice inside your head constantly tells you how much you suck.

Listen to it right now, whispering horrible things. You probably don’t have any talent. Why do you even bother?

The voice tells you how unique and wonderful everyone else is. Reminding you how much you suck.

This voice is constantly screaming hateful words. The more you try to ignore it, the stronger it gets.

Louder and LOUDER. It has become too strong.

When you fail, the voice becomes confident. It knew you would fail; now it wants you to realise how much you suck. It’s always right; you should just give up.

This voice rips through your dreams; it wants to ruin your life. The voice reminds you that you’re the imposter. Smirking as it states, “it is only a matter of time until people realise.”

Over time, you believe that no one can be as flawed as you might be. Everyone else seems perfect. Why even bother? You’ll only fail.

You view all the competent people completing incredible tasks. They’re doing great, unlike you. Do you genuinely think you’ll ever be this good?

That little voice reinforces itself every single day of your miserable little life. Your friends moan about their defeats, in your mind, you’re left confused, wondering, “why are they complaining.”

They have no idea about your struggles. Maybe they should experience how bad it is being you.

Stop for a moment and think about the voice in their head. Maybe, they look at your life and are jealous of your achievements.

Everyone has an imposter in their mind

Stop and recognise everyone has a charlatan in their head. They believe they are an imposter, always listening to the voice, always on self destruct mode.

Everyone has to fight this voice, everyone has flaws. Your neighbour, partner, parent, or friend will experience the same detrimental thought process at some point. The problem is, you don’t live in their head. You can’t view their thoughts and feelings the same as you see your own. No, you are forever stuck watching mistakes on repeat.

Trust me, there is someone envious of all your achievements. They believe you are better than they could ever be. They believe your life is perfect. But they are unaware of the distress you put yourself through daily. They believe they have to suffer from the voice of an imposter, a voice inside their mind telling them to give up. Everyone is suffering from imposter syndrome, they receive the same message, and they either battle their demons or let them win.

Do not let the voice win.

It wants you to lose. It tells you not to finish that stupid article you’ve been writing for weeks.

“No one will like your writing anyway; leave it to the professionals.” It screams in your ear, cackling in between sentences.

But today is different; you’re pushing past the voice; you’re going to write regardless of what the voice says. Today you will win!

Remember, everyone is plagued by their own demons. These demons tell them how useless they are. Some dismiss the voice and get to work; others let it prevail and ruin their life. Those who disregard it work on themselves every day behind closed doors, every day, they try to improve their lives.

Yet, you believe you suffer more than them because you live and breathe it. Over time you will recognise how ridiculous this is. Ignore the voice, write down your goals, and work. Fight to improve, battle with the imposter. Just for today, do what you want.

Work harder, be happier. Over time you’ll wonder why you let the voice win for so long. You will begin to ignore the self-deprecating hate the imposter spits at you. It will become irate the more you dismiss it. It’s mad because you have discovered that everyone suffers with their internal monologue. You have learnt that they feel and think the same defeatist thoughts as you. This is a part of life, it is a choice whether you believe it or not.

Perfection is waiting

Taking a leap of faith, you write your article. It’s not quite perfect, but it’s good enough. After all, nothing is perfect. You pour your heart onto the page, letting the words voice the pain you have felt. You ignore the voice, moving towards the finish.

“I gave it my best”, you think to yourself.

You hit the publish button and walk away, leaving the doubt to the haters. You humanise any doubt lingering in your mind, making it irrelevant. It doesn’t matter what anyone says.

Something has changed deep inside; your confidence has grown. This moment fills you with joy and reinforces your faith, a stronger belief in your skills.

You realise the voice was always wrong. You learn how to control the voice inside your head, acknowledging its existence.

Yet, you still ignore it and carry on doing the things you love ❤

This post was previously published on medium.com.

