I was sitting in my bedroom at 11:00 PM last night. The only light in the room was the cold, blue glow of my phone screen.

I had just finished checking my blog stats. I had monitored my notifications. I had scrolled through a hundred beautiful pictures of people I’ve never met, living lives that looked flawless.

On paper, I am highly connected. I am a digital writer. I have an audience.

But as the silence of the night crawled in, a terrifying question hit me: Why do I feel so completely alone?

In 2026, we have mastered the art of “Digital Connection,” but we are losing the battle against human isolation.