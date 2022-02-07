The Longevity Of The Honeymoon Phase

The beauty that lies within the honeymoon phase is unquestionable. The unparalleled feelings of euphoria and excitement when you are in love with your significant other makes you want to spend all your energy on your partner and your partner alone.

Audibly, it may be shabby. However, everything you see around you appears to be more beautiful when you have a heart for someone.

The feeling of being very nervous or frightened when you see them approach you is just speechless. The excitement you get when they are in the room, even for less than a minute, is unlike any other feeling out there.

Unfortunately, however, all good things must come to an end. The honeymoon phase is no exception and that is fine.

Time continues to tick forward. Things we have and see today will change to make way for the news. As a relationship grows, several pretty awesome things unfold.

The phase when you experience exceptional trust and security, assemble plans for the future and get to know every single detail about someone, is amazing as well.

However, you have to ask yourself, when will this end? How long before the honeymoon stage goes away? And as you near the end of it, how can you safely transition to the next stage of the relationship without letting it crumble into pieces?

We all have heard tales of couples who failed in making a smooth transition from “puppy love” phase to established, unbreakable relationship. However, do not let that scare into thinking that it is only meant for the strong-willed.

All that being said, it is worth diving into the intricate dimension of the honeymoon phase.

Your relationship and mine are not equal.

If you seek answers here, worried about when the honeymoon stage you are currently going through is coming to an inevitable end, then sorry to break it to you: there is no one answer, as with most things in life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Every relationship has its own unique thumbprint. Hence, there is no magic time period after which every honeymoon phase ends like a self-executing program.

If a relationship is somewhat intense and you meet each other daily, it may take a while more than usual for you to sweep aside the honeymoon stage before both of you reach the comfort zone of a long-term relationship.

A couple that sees and interacts with each other whilst visiting places around the world, for instance, is inescapably going to feel like their relationship is on steroids, spending 86,400 seconds of every day coexisting with each other, and getting to know one another far quicker than they otherwise would if they were, say, going on a dinner date every couple of days.

If the rate at which things are progressing is slowed down further, however, whether intentionally or due to unforeseen circumstances — scenarios like long-distance or because one or both individuals have a specific reason to want to have the relationship bloom at a leisurely pace — it could take years before the honeymoon phase dies out.

Fundamentally, the honeymoon period goes on for as long as you are still in the process of understanding what makes each other tick.

Subject to the state of the relationship and how far it has progressed, you could even get hitched before it fades away.

In recent years, this phrase referred to newlyweds, as most individuals did not have the opportunity to know their prospective life partner from A to Z before they get married as they do in the present moment.

If you look at the western way of life, the golden standard is for couples to date for a while and, usually, live together before making the next move, regardless of whether that is getting married or raising children.

However, it is not uncommon to see some people tying the knot more quickly. Hence, odds are, they may well still be figuring out everything about each other and seeing each other through a loved-up mist as they start their first day as a married couple.

Suppose a couple does live as one before making the choice to have things put on the official record, whether that is dedicating their lives to a lifelong relationship or actually signing the wedding papers. In that case, it is reasonable to expect that the honeymoon phase would not stay around for too long.

When you stay with someone, neither can you disguise your faults or hide them. The same goes for your partner. If you are still in love with someone despite their shortcomings, you are completely into the settled phase of your relationship.

Hell or Heaven?

Generally speaking, we can categorise people by how they view and approach this honeymoon phase.

On the one hand, you have people who enjoy the honeymoon stage, with all its ups and downs like a roller coaster. These are souls who seem to run on nervousness and would be more than happy to spend their life in an endless cycle of honeymooning.

On the other hand, you have those who believe that the initial stage is too overwhelming and would prefer to jump right into companionship and security.

Whichever group you belong to, though, I believe you will concur that the transition from one phase to the next can be confusing, if not challenging. This transition process is especially true for anyone who has never ventured past the honeymoon phase before.

If this is your first attempt at navigating this terrain, or if success eludes you, here are several points to take home for surviving the end of the beginning.

1. Brace yourself as a whole new world is coming

One of the most important things to remember is that relationships are never static. Everything that could change will change. People change as they age and acquire new experiences that alter their outlook of the world. So, it is unrealistic to cling to the belief that the relationship will be the same as it was on day one.

Brace yourself for that change. Be excited about it, rather than fearful. Instead of resisting change, embrace it.

2. Do not forget that it is a team effort

One element that can shatter many love stories is people’s shift from one behavioural state to another. Specifically, as people evolve, they change their behaviour toward the other person. Simultaneously, they expect their partner to still be just as they were during the first days of their relationship.

They cease expressing fondness or giving their partner the necessary attention for the relationship to remain functional. However, they get agitated if their partner responds in kind.

Keep a watchful stance where your behaviour is concerned, and figure out how you have changed toward your partner. One good way to do this is by journaling your experiences over time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. It is not good to be clingy

The last thing you want or can do is attempt to cling to the honeymoon phase in desperation. There are so many beautiful moments heading your way.

So, always make sure you keep your eyes open your feet moving forward. You will find what you need eventually.

4. Indulge in it

There are so many fabulous things about the next phase of a relationship that words cannot describe. The pleasure, the respect, the understanding, the trust, and many more.

Do not forget to take the time to acknowledge how amazing the feeling of being so intimate to someone is.

5. Do not let the magic disappear

Simply because you should not be desperately trying to stay in the honeymoon phase does not mean you should cease being a passionate lover or cease giving your all to the relationship.

On the contrary, ensure you still express how much you love your partner regularly.

It is the smallest things that matter and will inform them of the fact that you genuinely and truly appreciate their presence. In other words, you would want to let your partner know that you are excited to see where this adventure takes you both.

Making your relationship a priority

Although your life should not be orbiting your relationship, it should be one of your top priorities if you are darn serious about it.

You must actively schedule quality time for the diamond of your life. That means removing distractions and work obligations that may interfere with your efforts to sustain the relationship for the long term.

Obviously, it is easy to kill hours by staring into one another’s eyes at the beginning of a relationship. However, slowly but surely, “life” can take over as things move in and out of your life. In such a case, it does not take much to forget to spend time just being with one another.

If you have to make time for it, unromantic as it may appear, let it be. Just ensure it takes place regularly.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock