The Loss of DMX and How He Broke the Mold

On April 9th, after a week of being in a coma, the world was stunned by the loss of Earl Simmons known as DMX in the rap community. He was 50 years old.

It is alleged an overdose (though not proven) led to two heart attacks and hospitalization. It was reported there was low brain activity, but his family, friends and fans remained hopeful. Many taking to the streets to play his music. Some even stood outside the hospital where he lay blasting his songs and sending prayers for his recovery.

The family had to make the difficult decision to stop medical intervention and Earl Simmons passed away. As fans and fellow celebrities found out, social media was flooded with outpourings of love and stories about DMX from fans and people who encountered him.

DMX was a prolific rapper, talented actor and empathetic philosopher. His raps told stories of what life was like in the streets of New York. His delivery was raspy and biting. He was also an actor who starred in movies, such as Belly, Cradle to the Grave and Romeo Must Die (with the late Aaliyah)

His onstage persona would mimic the posturing of a guard dog. But, if you know anything about dogs, they are the kindest creatures on the inside and if they are barking or biting it is either they have been hardened or it is protecting their vulnerability.

If you listened to DMX’s story, he was the latter. I have listened to various interviews and appearances by Earl Simmons over the years and he was never afraid to speak about the trauma he experienced as a child. He was born to two young parents and endured abuse at the hands of his Mother as well as his Mother’s boyfriends. His father didn’t try to have any relationship with Earl.

Earl would run away from home or stay in the streets to avoid the abuse and befriended stray dogs which led to his signature growl and bark. His Mother put him in a group home as a teenager. They eventually mended their relationship in his adulthood. Earl, himself, would father 15 children and be active in their lives despite having no father figure in his life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What Makes DMX Different?

If you only listened to DMX’s music, you might view him as a gruff man, but if you saw him in person, you were greeted with an easy smile, a real hug and deep conversation. In every interview, he was authentic and vulnerable. He was not afraid to cry. He answered truthfully about his shortcomings and served himself up as an example of the human struggle. He could command an audience and comfort them at the same time.

It was never a surprise for him to pray. Pray for someone specifically or to simply pray for the audience. His prayers were as if he was channeling the spirit of God and speaking words that needed to be said. He didn’t worry about his “image”. He seemed to be who he was with everyone. The only side he may have hid was the one that wrestled with his inner demons.

In our current state with the opioid crisis, there has been an outcry and outpouring of love and support towards people who struggle with addiction. There is still a divide between the experience of white people in the throes of addiction and people of color. Even in the black community, addiction is widely known but also misunderstood and viewed as a deficit of character or a moral failing.

DMX told a story in an interview that his drug addiction started when, at the age of 14, he was tricked by an older man to smoke a blunt that he wasn’t told was laced with crack.

With DMX, the fans were rooting for him to heal. There was a silent understanding when you looked at him that he was the embodiment of greatness, intelligence, empathy, a wonderful sense of humor, humility and yet, there was a struggle with self-destruction. The same thing that attracts people to fame can also exploit their insecurities.

When DMX appeared alongside Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz’s battle on Instagram recently, he looked like he was winning the battle. However, this past year with the quarantine and the music business grinding to a halt, it can create an unexpected isolation which can leave people with demons with too much time to think and not enough things to keep themselves busy. And if you are already experiencing any type of PTSD, the past year was a minefield of triggers. It’s not for us to judge. It’s for us to support those around us who may be struggling, but still smiling because they have been made to believe they are here to save the world.

But, based on the testimonials of fans, DMX did save the world while he was here. He deserves his peace and his music will live on forever.

—

Shutterstock