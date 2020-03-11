The Lovable Sociopath in ‘Birds of Prey’

I really loved “Birds of Prey: And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” in the twisted hysterical escapist way. Props too, for the extended title. Calmly strong Huntress, played by beautiful introverted Mary Elizabeth Winestead, confesses to superhero Dinah Lance aka Black Canary regarding her martial arts skills, “You can kick high in tight pants.” You don’t often hear that in a superhero action movie. Just saying.

That being said, Director Cathy Yan’s “Birds of Prey” is pleasantly not your typical superhero action movie. For one thing, not everyone is the conventional hero, like Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in the total swag with razor-like irony. Along with Christina Hodson’s screenplay, Cathy creates the unique: The lovable sociopath in Harley Quin, the standout character from “Suicide Squad”. Margot in blonde pigtails, haunting complexion, and cutoff shorts mesmerizes in bizarre charm.

In Cathy’s animated prologue, Harley was the brilliant resilient little girl, who endured her abandonment abuse plagued childhood, becoming a prominent psychiatrist. She fell in love with Gotham City’s villainous murder Joker, arch-nemesis of Batman. In her spiraling demise, Harley fell into a toxic chemical vat; thus, altering her appearance also bestowing her great physical strength and speed. She’s also the martial arts expert: No one kicks ass wielding a baseball bat like Harley.

Yet, her love story was not happily ever after: The Joker left Harley heartbroken. Still, she hides the breakup, because being Joker’s girlfriend granted the certain street cred. Although, Harley can dispatch any hulking thug with or without her beloved bat.

Margot’s Harley Quinn is the beguiling paradox, ultimately making the visually stunning yet narratively messy “Bird of Prey” soar. Margot embodies distinct humanity even in Harley, who is so far removed from reality. Her dominant cynicism surrenders to touching maternal instincts protecting Cassandra, played by spirited Ella Jay Basco. Rogue pick-pocket Cassandra steals the diamond sought by Harley’s night club boss, crime leader Roman, played by virtually one-note evil Ewan McGregor. Granted Ewan reveals in his incarnation.

In the strangely sweet scene, Harley and Cassandra eat their breakfast cereal while watching TV cartoons. Former clinician Harley tells her squad, “Psychologically speaking, vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we hope for.” Amen. Yet, coming from Harley: WTF?

Yeah, the martial arts fighting is so cool, with orchestrated leg sweeps, knee kicks, and judo throws. Director Cathy displays a distinctive visual style for her characters and Gotham City. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique dazzles with his neon color pallet. What dazzles more so is the inherent narrative incongruity of “Birds of Prey”: Harley and her squad are paradoxes, in a good way.

The cast is awesome. Rosie Perez is the comically intrepid Detective Montoya, who traces Harley through the series of grizzly gang murders. Although, Mary Elizabeth’s Helena (Huntress) vehemently denies “rage issues”, she’s the trained assassin since childhood, seeking justice for the murder of her family. Hysterically, Helena is the shy hero, who practices saying, “I’m Huntress” in a menacing voice. Jurnee Smoullet-Bell is the reluctant badass as club singer Dinah. Jurnee’s vulnerable awareness heightens her prowess reveal. Ella’s genuine 10-year-old bravado as Cassandra hides the fear of the little girl, who just wants to be loved.

Amidst, the amazing martial arts sequences, the loud car chases, and hilarious wisecracks, what landed for me was: Harley’s tears. Harley let down Cassandra, who was counting on her. Despite, her sociopath sensibilities, she actually cared for another human being. Despite all, Harley is the Hero. Really, that makes “Birds of Prey” worth watching. Just saying.

Watch the movie trailer:



This post was previously published on IMDb.

Photo credit: screenshot from movie video