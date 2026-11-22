Some people are generous with their money. Others are generous with their time. My husband Chris has given me something far more difficult: his security, his comfort, and the certainty of the life he knew, so I could pursue something I believed in.

This is not a story about the college I built. It is about the man who made it possible, and how life, in its own slow and rather mysterious way, eventually gave something wonderful back to him.

The Day Everything Changed

It began with a sacking.

I had been a senior beauty therapy teacher at one of Perth’s leading colleges, and then, quite suddenly, I wasn’t. Out of the hurt and humiliation came a stubborn idea. I would establish my own college.

There was just one problem. Perth already had six international beauty colleges, and I knew I would have to look elsewhere to succeed.

So I went to Chris and announced that I wanted us to move interstate. He sat down in shock.

“You want me to give up my job?!”

I could hardly blame him. Chris had a secure position in the Western Australian public service: a solid Level 6 clerical role. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was dependable, and dependable was exactly what mattered to him.

He is a hardworking, conscientious man who has never found change particularly easy. Where I might see an exciting possibility, Chris sees everything that could go wrong.

And yet, after the initial shock, he agreed. Not because he wanted to, but because he knew how much it meant to me.

The Door He Closed Behind Him

In 1990, Chris resigned from the Western Australian state government and accepted a redundancy payment of approximately $50,000.

That sounds like a considerable sum, especially for the time, but it came at a significant price. Under the conditions of his redundancy, Chris knew that he could never return to the Western Australian public service.

For a man who valued security as much as he did, that was an enormous sacrifice. He was closing a door he knew he could never reopen, exchanging a steady salary, familiar colleagues and a predictable future for a business venture that, at that stage, existed largely in my imagination.

And the extraordinary thing was that he never made me feel guilty about it. He didn’t remind me of what he had given up whenever things became difficult. He didn’t hold it over my head. He stood beside me.

That is the kind of man I married.

Holding the Fort

Before I could establish the college, I needed to obtain my international teaching qualifications through the International Therapy Examination Council (ITEC) in London.

That meant leaving Chris at home with our two sons, then aged 12 and five, for more than three months.

Once again, he agreed.

While I was studying in London, Chris managed life at home in Perth. He had already agreed to leave the security of his job and start again in another state. Now he was also taking responsibility for keeping our boys’ lives as normal as possible while I was thousands of miles away. He knew how important the training was to me, and he never made me feel that I should hurry home or abandon what I had set out to do.

I was extremely careful with our dwindling funds, spending money on tuition and little else. My elderly Aunt Una generously provided me with somewhere to stay and meals while I studied.

Before I left, Chris had even encouraged me to buy something lovely for myself, rather than spend every last penny on qualifications. That was typical of him. Even when money was tight, he wanted me to have something that made me feel special.

When I finally returned, our boys were happy, organised and beautifully cared for. I must give credit where it is due, of course. Chris had some wonderful assistance from his mother, our beloved Mother Marge, who made sure nobody went hungry. Chris still doesn’t cook, even after all these years! But he was there for the boys every day, keeping their world steady while I pursued my ambitions on the other side of the world.

“Where Is Canberra?”

Then came the question of where we should establish the college.

We considered Melbourne and Sydney, visited both cities, and explored the possibilities. They were exciting places, but the competition was fierce, and I felt I might disappear among the established colleges.

Chris, meanwhile, was preparing to find work in the private sector. We knew he couldn’t return to the Western Australian public service, and we assumed government employment elsewhere might be closed to him too.

He was willing to start again. Then one day he suggested Canberra.

“Where is Canberra?” I asked.

Chris looked at me.

“Between Melbourne and Sydney. It’s the capital of Australia.”

I don’t know quite what I had imagined the capital of Australia would be like, but I certainly expected somewhere much bigger and busier. Nevertheless, we went to investigate. And what a surprise awaited me.

In 1990, Canberra was beautiful, green and surprisingly homely. Despite Parliament House and all the political activity, it still had the feel of a country town. I fell in love with it. Once again, Chris had quietly found something that suited us both.

Canberra it would be.

The Fax That Changed Everything

By then, I had arranged a joint venture with TAFE to fund the college’s first five years. It was an enormous relief. We were taking a considerable risk, but at least we had a financial foundation.

Or so we thought.

The day before we were due to leave Perth, with our house already sold and our plans firmly in motion, a fax arrived at Mother Marge’s house. The funding had been rejected. Our safety net disappeared in a single piece of paper.

Mother Marge pleaded with us to reconsider. Surely we couldn’t move across the country and start a college with no funding? I told her I was going ahead anyway. And I did, with just $10,000. How I managed that is another story, one I’ve told elsewhere.

What matters here is Chris.

He had already given up his job, accepted the redundancy, agreed to leave his home state and prepared himself for an uncertain future. Now the financial arrangement we had been relying upon had collapsed.

He had every reason to say, “Enough. We’re not going.”

But he didn’t.

He came with me.

And that, more than anything, tells you the kind of man he is.

How It All Came Back to Him

When we arrived in Canberra, Chris found himself working behind a real estate desk. He hated it. It was completely different from the work he had known, and I could see how unhappy he was.

Eventually, he decided to apply for a position with the Commonwealth Government. He was completely honest about accepting redundancy from the Western Australian state government. We knew he could never return to the WA public service, but we didn’t know whether the same restriction would apply to the Commonwealth.

To our astonishment, the restriction didn’t apply. The Commonwealth public service was separate, and Chris was free to apply. A door we thought might be closed suddenly opened, and he was successful.

I cannot tell you what a relief that was. The man who had given up the security he valued so deeply was back in a working environment where he felt comfortable and capable. But this time, something even more extraordinary happened.

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Chris didn’t simply return to the level he had left behind. He progressed through the Commonwealth public service, eventually reaching executive-level positions and finishing his career in counter-terrorism. An exciting development for him, though I must confess some of the responsibilities quietly terrified me!

The man who had been so reluctant to leave his secure position in Perth had found a career that took him further than either of us had imagined.

And the college?

It opened, grew and operated successfully for many years, until I eventually retired. I was proud of what I had achieved, of course. But I’ll never forget that none of it would have happened without Chris.

My name may have been on the door, but I know whose courage helped put it there.

Those Who Give

Looking back now, I sometimes wonder whether Chris fully understood how much he gave up when he agreed to follow my dream. He surrendered the security he valued most, cared for our sons while I was away, encouraged me when our money was running out and found us a new home in a city I barely knew existed.

And when our carefully arranged funding disappeared at the last possible moment, he didn’t turn his back on me or my ambition. He stayed. Not because he was certain everything would work out, but because he believed in me.

I have always believed that what we give to others has a way of returning to us, sometimes in forms we could never have anticipated.

Some people call it karma. Others might call it good fortune, circumstance or simply the unpredictable course of life.

I cannot explain it, and I don’t particularly feel the need to.

I only know what I witnessed.

Chris gave up a secure career so that I could build something of my own. In doing so, he unexpectedly opened the door to a career that would take him further than the one he had left behind.

Perhaps life doesn’t always reward generosity so neatly. I know that many good people make sacrifices without receiving anything comparable in return.

But in Chris’s case, I have always felt that something rather wonderful happened. He gave without keeping score, and somehow, in the end, life gave him more than either of us could have imagined.

After nearly 60 years together, I still think he is the kindest man I know.

Now, in 2026, Chris is 83, and we find ourselves in the quieter pages of our story. I was 17 when I met him and 23 when we married. The man who stood beside me through so much is still the person beside whom I want to be.

Yet there is a fear I cannot quite soften: the thought of a world without him.

Each day, Chris tells me, “You are my life.” Sometimes he wonders aloud whether he might be the first to leave, because he cannot imagine facing that world without me either.

I understand his fear because I carry one much like it.

There are moments when I wish I could be the one to go first, spared the loneliness of saying goodbye. But then I think of everything Chris has given me, and I wonder whether the greatest gift I could offer him now would be to stay beside him until the end, to carry that sorrow myself rather than leave it for him.

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We cannot choose the order of our leaving. For now, we have each other, and I want him to know that the love he has given so freely has found its way home.

And when I look at that photograph of him standing proudly on the №1 podium, having beaten our son Steve and grandsons, Joshua, Liam and Nicky, at mini golf, I can’t help smiling.

The boys might have been surprised by the result.

I wasn’t.

Chris has been my number one for a very long time.

To the kindest man in the whole world: thank you. Everything I built stands on everything you gave.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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