The Man’s Guide to Hair Loss: How To Stop Balding

We all know someone in our life that is currently experiencing, or has experienced hair loss; And if you’re reading this article, that “someone” might even be you. Many years ago, if a man started to experience hair loss, there were only three options to choose from which were to either wear a hat, wear a wig, or to go completely bald.

Today however, we have many treatments that can slow hair loss, or in some cases, completely stop the balding process.

In this article, you’ll discover the reasons why some men start to lose their hair, as well as several amazing treatments that can keep your hair where it belongs.

Causes

The most common reason for hair loss in males is genetics. There is a gene called the androgen receptor gene that is usually passed down from the mother’s side of the family that affects hair growth. If you’re wondering if you might have the gene in your DNA, ask your mother if her father experienced hair loss. If your mother’s father experienced balding, there is a chance that you will too.

Some other causes of hair loss include:

Chronic or severe stress

Deficiency in folic acid, iron, and B vitamins

Wearing hats on a regular basis, or any kind of tight head cover.

Chemicals found in hair styling products and shampoos.

Lack of sleep

Smoking

Treatments

Rogaine

Rogaine is an over-the-counter medication that is designed to partially enlarge the hair follicles and elongate the growth phase of hair. This should only be used if your hair loss is caused from genetics.

Propecia or Proscar

The active ingredient in both of these brand name medications is called Finasteride. This ingredient decreases the production of a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT is a hormone that is known to miniaturize hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Both of these medications require a prescription from a doctor.

Reduce Stress

If you’re finding yourself under high amounts of stress, this could be contributing or even be the sole cause of your baldness.

Hare are a few great ways to relieve stress:

Exercise

Remove yourself from stressful environments

Supplements (Ashwaganda, CBD, Green Tea)

Reduce your caffeine intake

Try doing yoga: Why All Men Need To Practice Yoga

Hair Transplant

If the common hair loss treatments aren’t working, hair transplants are a great last result. These operations can be very expensive, so it’s important that you try all other options as these operation can cost as much as $14,000 per session.

During a hair transplant operation, the doctor removes hair follicles from the parts of the head where hair growth is dense and not usually disrupted such as the back and sides of the head. Once the follicles are removed, they are embedded into the scalp in the areas where balding has occurred. This creates a consistent amount of hair growth around the entirety of the head.

Recovery from these sessions can range from 2–5 days, and the newly embedded hair follicles can take several months to begin growing hair again.

Learn more about hair transplants.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock