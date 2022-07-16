The Many Types of Therapy and Their Benefits

Presented by BetterHelp.

Or maybe you’ve been duped by society, and as a man, you are resistant to therapy? There are many reasons that people are often hesitant about therapy.

The leading cause is possibly not having enough information on therapy. Many people are unsure because they do not understand what therapy is and how it can benefit their life.

There are many types of therapy for various situations. The more we can learn about therapy, the more at ease people will feel about it. Discover what therapy is, therapist meaning, the different types of therapy, and how it can benefit your life!

Learning more about therapy and therapists can be the push you need to overcome your circumstances and begin your healing journey.

What is Therapy?

Therapy, also known as psychotherapy, is a session between an individual and a licensed therapist. In this session, the individual and therapist will discuss various concerns that may be affecting the individual’s life. This can include things such as mental health disorders, relationship problems, family concerns, stressors, substance abuse challenges, and other things as well.

Therapy is a place for people to learn more about themselves, the root of their concerns, and healthier habits to implement. There are many reasons why someone may consider therapy. Some attend therapy because they are living with a serious mental health condition. Others seek it out because they do not have someone in their life that they truly trust with their concerns.

One thing you may not realize is that a therapist is not a one size fits all. In fact, there are different types of therapists that specialize in various therapy forms. Your type of therapy heavily depends on your concern, situation, and past.

The Different Types of Therapy

There are more therapy types than the ones listed below, however, these are the most common types. In many cases, therapists will use a mixture of various therapy types. You can talk to your therapist about which type is the right fit for you.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy, CBT, is traditionally utilized by those with concerns about their thoughts and behaviors. For example, those with anxiety, depression, or substance abuse disorders.

Psychodynamic Therapy

Psychodynamics focuses more on your past and upbringing to understand your present. In other words, you may explore how your culture and childhood are affecting your life and how to overcome any negative attributes you may be exhibiting.

Humanistic Therapy

Humanistic therapy acts as an encouragement for those seeking their full potential. Someone going through this therapy may speak to a therapist about their wants and how to access them by being themselves. This is typically used when an individual may have relationship issues or self-esteem concerns.

How Can a Therapist Benefit Your Life

The most obvious benefit of talking to a therapist is overcoming any mental health concern that you may live with. People who attend therapy can overcome things such as severe mental health disorders, substance abuse, addictions, phobias, and other intense issues. A therapist can also help you with life’s stress, marriage problems, and relief from emotional unrest.

With therapy, you can also learn coping strategies that you can use for the rest of your life. For example, many therapists teach their patients breathing techniques and healthy habits for upsetting situations.

Attending therapy can lead you to understand your thoughts and emotions clearly. This can help you prepare for the future and learn how to love yourself in the present. You can learn how to manage your stress, improve your relationships, and become happier!

