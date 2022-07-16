Get Daily Email
The Many Types of Therapy and Their Benefits

The Many Types of Therapy and Their Benefits

Are you thinking about going to therapy, but you are unsure of where to start?

Presented by BetterHelp.

Or maybe you’ve been duped by society, and as a man, you are resistant to therapy? There are many reasons that people are often hesitant about therapy.

The leading cause is possibly not having enough information on therapy. Many people are unsure because they do not understand what therapy is and how it can benefit their life.

There are many types of therapy for various situations. The more we can learn about therapy, the more at ease people will feel about it. Discover what therapy is, therapist meaning, the different types of therapy, and how it can benefit your life!

Learning more about therapy and therapists can be the push you need to overcome your circumstances and begin your healing journey.

What is Therapy?

Therapy, also known as psychotherapy, is a session between an individual and a licensed therapist. In this session, the individual and therapist will discuss various concerns that may be affecting the individual’s life. This can include things such as mental health disorders, relationship problems, family concerns, stressors, substance abuse challenges, and other things as well.

Therapy is a place for people to learn more about themselves, the root of their concerns, and healthier habits to implement. There are many reasons why someone may consider therapy. Some attend therapy because they are living with a serious mental health condition. Others seek it out because they do not have someone in their life that they truly trust with their concerns.

One thing you may not realize is that a therapist is not a one size fits all. In fact, there are different types of therapists that specialize in various therapy forms. Your type of therapy heavily depends on your concern, situation, and past.

The Different Types of Therapy 

There are more therapy types than the ones listed below, however, these are the most common types. In many cases, therapists will use a mixture of various therapy types. You can talk to your therapist about which type is the right fit for you.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy, CBT, is traditionally utilized by those with concerns about their thoughts and behaviors. For example, those with anxiety, depression, or substance abuse disorders.

Psychodynamic Therapy

Psychodynamics focuses more on your past and upbringing to understand your present. In other words, you may explore how your culture and childhood are affecting your life and how to overcome any negative attributes you may be exhibiting.

Humanistic Therapy

Humanistic therapy acts as an encouragement for those seeking their full potential. Someone going through this therapy may speak to a therapist about their wants and how to access them by being themselves. This is typically used when an individual may have relationship issues or self-esteem concerns.

How Can a Therapist Benefit Your Life

The most obvious benefit of talking to a therapist is overcoming any mental health concern that you may live with. People who attend therapy can overcome things such as severe mental health disorders, substance abuse, addictions, phobias, and other intense issues. A therapist can also help you with life’s stress, marriage problems, and relief from emotional unrest.

With therapy, you can also learn coping strategies that you can use for the rest of your life. For example, many therapists teach their patients breathing techniques and healthy habits for upsetting situations.

Attending therapy can lead you to understand your thoughts and emotions clearly. This can help you prepare for the future and learn how to love yourself in the present. You can learn how to manage your stress, improve your relationships, and become happier!

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

