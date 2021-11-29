The Martian Shop Revisited

In 1961, science fiction writer Howard Fast published the now-classic short story “The Martian Shop.” In the story, three elegant shops open in three major cities, showcasing three advanced technological products that seem well beyond the technical capacity of present-day science. The products prove extremely popular, but before long the shops all close, and microfilm is discovered showing fragments of an unknown written language. The world’s top linguists gather and decode the manuscript as a plan, written in the Martian language, for aliens from Mars to invade and conquer the earth. All the warring countries of earth set aside their differences in the face of this common threat, cooperate to develop new weapons to defend earth, and form one world government to defend against this common enemy.

The surprise ending of the story is that the whole drama is an elaborate hoax perpetrated by a group of super-wealthy men dedicated to world peace. They secretly had created the advanced products sold in the shops, created the supposed Martian language, and successfully united earth by convincing everyone that they were facing a dire common enemy.

Today, it seems to me, climate change is the common enemy. It threatens every country on earth in much the way the supposed Martian invasion did. You would think that just as in the story, the countries of earth would band together in the face of this existential threat to solve it. But it does not seem to be happening. While extreme climate events continue to increase, and scientists warn that we will soon reach the point of no return, not too much seems to be happening, at least not on the scale needed to solve the problem. Why not? Why hasn’t the “common enemy” strategy of “The Martian Shop” worked in real life here on earth? As I write, the COP26 Glasgow climate summit is in progress, and Thomas Friedman, in The New York Times, has written an article quantifying the true scale of the needed climate solution, and how far short–by a ten-fold magnitude–the world’s current plans are.

This is the great conundrum of our time, a puzzle in which every human being on earth has a vital stake. I think the answer has to do with the way human beings have evolved to recognize and deal with threats to their well-being. In essence, our nervous systems are designed to deal with dangers that threaten us immediately–in the next few seconds or minutes. A charging lion, a hissing snake, an armed intruder from a neighboring tribe–these are threats that mobilize our autonomic nervous system and prepare us for fight or flight. Threats that occur gradually, even though their impact may be much more dangerous, do not excite our survival instincts. We have the luxury of ignoring them and often do. Gamma radiation, for example, is a lethal byproduct of nuclear weapons which, in a nuclear war, could kill us all, but we have no sensory equipment to detect it. We can’t feel it. Covid-19 is another dire threat that is invisible until it infects us or someone we know. We can’t see it in the environment like smoke or rain. It doesn’t have a color or a smell. As one vaccine skeptic said to a reporter, “I don’t see any pandemic. There are no bodies lying in the street.” Two decades ago, Al Gore toured the world with his now-famous “hockey stick” graph of world temperature increase, but his dogged effort was met with denial and indifference. People saw no charging lion, no snake in the grass. His lecture struck many as boring. Now the danger Al Gore warned us about is many times worse, and while our intellect is slowly waking up to this fact, our nervous systems are still not sounding the alarm. As climate change skeptics often say, “The climate is always changing”–a true statement as far as it goes, but one that begs the question. It wasn’t always changing the way it is now.

Is there any Martian Shop of today that can mobilize our ancient primate threat system? The super-rich of today are not building the next Martian Shop, they are competing to see who can blast farther into space in tourist-ready rocket ships. Countries are holding conferences and sounding the alarm, but self-interest and suspicion still rule. We are like the mythical frog in the gradually heating pot of water. We will all be cooked before we think to jump out. My own opinion is that it may take a catastrophe of literally earth-shaking proportions–perhaps the death of 100 million people from a devastating flood–before the world truly wakes up and notices. And by then it may be too late. Are we fated to spend the next millennium or two huddled in a now-tropical Antarctica, waiting for the precious earth that we have unwittingly destroyed with our runaway technologies to finally cool down? I hope not.

