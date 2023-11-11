The Masculine Psyche as Seen Through the Housing Crisis

In Mordechai Richler’s classic novel, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, the protagonist is advised by his grandfather that “a man without land is nothing”. Spurred by this and his second-rate status as compared to his med school student older brother, Duddy sets out to acquire the mythical plot of land that will make him whole. The setting is post-WW2 Montréal when the image of the wandering Jew is fresh in the public imagination.

To get around the antisemitic land ownership rules of 1940s Catholic Québec, Duddy concocts a scheme where his French-Canadian girlfriend, Yvette, assumes title to a plot of land that has captured his imagination in the Laurentian mountains. As he obsessively hatches the plan to acquire the coveted property, he is driven progressively further down a path of legal and ethical compromise.

While The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz is rooted in the specifics of Jewish identity and the ideal of land ownership in the imaginations of a then-nationless people, it serves as a universal parable of the role of property in the formation of manhood. Property ownership plays a strong role in the mythologies surrounding marriage and establishing oneself in the world.

After all, the groom carries to the bride over threshold into their matrimonial home. A man’s home is his castle. It is the one place in the world where we have ultimate say in a life of constant pressure to confirm to the dictates of society, government, and creditors. But what good is castle with no one to share it with? Regardless of current conditions, home ownership is strongly correlated with family formation.

Men are told “Happy Wife, Happy Life”. Inherent in this message is that a man’s worth is closely tied to providing material comfort to his spouse. If he accomplishes this, he will have largely succeeded in his role as provider and husband. Failure to do so could result in domestic discontentment or worse, being deemed unworthy of a woman’s love. As stark as this seems as a platform for evaluating self worth, this is the emotional world in which men evaluate themselves and how the world judges them as prospective life partners.

The parable of the prodigal son is deeply rooted in the notion of property ownership. The wayward younger son eschews working on his father’s farm for the knowledge and experience of travel where he squanders his resources on reckless living. As his experiences reduce him to penury, he realizes the gift of his father’s love and returns to the family farm repentant, seeking to be humbled as a servant. The father celebrates the return of the wayward son with a feast of the fatted calf.

When the obedient older son objects to the father’s celebration of the younger son’s return, he is told by his father that “all that is mine is yours.” In other words, he said to his older son, “my life’s work is yours” to enjoy. He eventually convinces the jealous older son to partake in the celebration of the return of the son who was lost and is now “found”. The father recognizes the temporal nature of his life and the motivation of family love as the primary purpose of his labour.

Khalil Gibran is credited with the quote “Work is love made visible”. There are many kinds of work through which we express our love. Women are largely credited with performing the emotional work in family and marriage. While modern men are still climbing the ladder of fear in being more emotionally expressive in non-material ways, their love is still largely expressed through labour.

As we confront an era of crippling housing inflation, the question arises as to how men will create self-worth in an era where providing the comforts of home are effectively out of reach for many. Davos acolyte Klaus Schwab tells us “you will own nothing and be happy.” Personally, I am not ready to take him on his word. Men as providers is still deeply rooted in our psyche. We will still be deemed unworthy of a woman’s love if unable to provide.

Deconstructionists may argue that it is this male drive to competitively provide that has led us to many of the maladies of today. If men’s drive to work and provide is deemed suspect by society, what is the role of men in the social unit of family? I don’t pretend to know the answers, but I believe the housing crisis is sufficiently destabilizing as to destroy society as we know it.

I do not deny that viewing men solely as earners is a dehumanizing stereotype nor am I unaware the enslaving potential of mortgage debt. But the concepts of providing a home for love of family are deeply rooted in our sense of self-worth. As someone who believes in equality and liberty for all, calling for the return of women to traditional family roles is not a solution.

I think the future can be seen in the digital nomad movement. Already our sons and daughters are rejecting the barriers of housing financialization for global mobility. I suppose it might be possible to raise a family while constantly on the move in a Winnebago or Airstream. But what will become of our sense of stability that a home can provide? What will become of men whose self-worth is rooted in providing for those he loves?

The financialization of housing has put what was a once accessible staple of middle-class prosperity out of reach. Like job security and the defined benefit pension, the lynchpins that enabled family formation are being swept away in western society. I suspect that our children have already begin voting with their feet.

Like the nationless Jews at the end of WW2 in The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, we may be relegating the next generation to an existence of rootlessness where culture, home and family are unattainable for all but the one percent. And our men who cannot provide homes to demonstrate their love will learn like Duddy Kravitz that a man without land is nothing.

Photo credit: Scott Webb on Unsplash