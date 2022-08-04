The Media Treats White Killers Better Than Black Victims

Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9. The details are not clear yet.

Eyewitnesses say Brown was docile and shot with his hands up. Police said the 18-year-old attacked an officer and grabbed his gun. Brown’s death follows a distressing trend of unarmed black men being slain by police, security guards, and vigilantes.

Media-watchers followed the narratives news outlets created after Brown’s death. People on Twitter pondered, “If they gunned me down, whose picture would they use?” in light of the media’s portrayal of Trayvon Martin, the

Florida boy killed in a high-profile case that resulted in George Zimmerman’s acquittal. Users shared side-by-side photos using #IfTheyGunnedMeDown to show how news outlets depict victims dependent on the images they choose.

This isn’t media protocol, but it happens often, intentionally or not.

News headlines regularly portray police or other officials as indifferent to minority victims. Sometimes headlines suggest black victims caused their own deaths, which critics call character assassination.

The discrepancies are striking when compared to media portrayals of white suspects and murderers.

Headlines often express shock at an alleged white killer’s actions. They sometimes go out of their way to enhance the suspect’s image, carrying remarks from relatives or acquaintances that paint even alleged killers in a favorable light.

Examples of such headlines:

The headline of a black victim:

The headline of a white killer:

—

