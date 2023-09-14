The Midlife Awakening: Ignite Your Passion and Create a Meaningful Second Career

Key Points:

Midlife presents an opportunity for personal reinvention and a more fulfilling career.

Authenticity and personal growth are essential in finding true fulfillment.

Practical steps include identifying passions, leveraging knowledge and experience, and taking small actions toward pursuing your dreams.

. . .

My main goal for over twenty years was to move up the corporate ladder in a large tech company traded on the stock market. I worked hard every day to meet the needs of her bosses and coworkers until one morning when I woke up with a sick, sinking feeling in my stomach.

I realized it was my job. I was in my mid-40s and didn’t like it. I’d spent almost half of her life working in a job I didn’t like, had few real accomplishments, and had long since given up on the goals I had set for myself when I was younger.

I started paying more attention to the gap between her current life and the dreams and passions I used to have. This helped my stomach feel better.

I was determined to take advantage of my last chance at a career that could make the second half of my life more meaningful and fulfilling. I still had a lot of living to do.

That’s when I started this site and started coaching men. I wanted to give back and help people and a solid “go-forward” plan.

More and more, we’re seeing a growing number of adults are looking at their 40s, 50s, and 60s as the right time to start fresh in an entirely new field.

What makes adults want to switch jobs? In a word, the answer is middle age.

During midlife adjustment, one area of focus is wanting a more fulfilling and meaningful job. Adults start to realize that their lives will end when their parents and other older relatives start to die around the same time.

All of a sudden, it becomes much more important to reach our goals and do what makes us happy. This is when aspiring writers, entrepreneurs, musicians, and artists start thinking about careers matching their energy, vitality, and passion for life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The life cycle is pretty predictable for most of us. From the time we’re teenagers until we’re 30 years old, most of us are focused on figuring out how to become the people we think we want to be. We work and live that role from our 30s to our 40s.

But at age 40, when we are in the middle of our lives, many of us realize that this wasn’t what we wanted to do after all. At midlife, when we’ve worked so hard and still don’t have what we want, many of us are ready to take more risks and free ourselves from the expectations of others.

Life expectancy is also a factor. At midlife, people realize they still have almost half their lives to live and start to think about how they will spend that time.

They know they have many healthy years ahead of them, so I think this is a time to choose to live out dreams put on hold when they were younger.

This way of thinking is common among women, and more women than ever are using midlife as a springboard to make positive changes in their careers.

They want a job that matches their energy and lets them be successful on their own terms. In their midlife, women are starting businesses, getting respect, and finding a purpose more and more often.

The lesson we can learn from my story is that midlife is nothing to be afraid of and that you shouldn’t ignore that sinking feeling in your stomach. Both ask people to do something.

Changing your job, career, or way of life might take some work. But if you follow your passion, the work will pay off in ways you can’t imagine.

Are you ready to try something new? Here are some ways to start a second career that will be successful.

Make a list of the things in your life that are missing.

Do you wish you had more time to pursue a passion you had when you were younger? Is it a sport, writing, cooking, or starting your own business? No matter what, as long as it’s something you really want to do, it doesn’t matter. If you already know what you want to do, find small, doable ways to start incorporating your passions into your life.

Imagine you have a million dollars already in the bank.

What would you do with your time every day? Think about the kind of place you’d like to be, the kinds of people you’d like to meet, and how you’d get along with them. What sorts of things would you do? You probably bring out your deepest feelings when you act out your “winning the lottery” fantasies. Even though not everyone is meant to be a millionaire, that shouldn’t stop you from following your dreams and putting more value in yourself, no matter how much money is in your bank account.

Use your knowledge and experience to rethink your current job.

Ask yourself what is not working and what you want to change. Take some time to think about your life. Do you have any dreams or interests that you gave up when you were younger? If you’re not sure what you want to do, volunteering can help you find new things you’re interested in. Find a way to do what makes you happy every day. “You don’t get what you want out of life, but what you believe.”

Know what you’re passionate about and what you’re good at.

It’s important to look at your life and figure out what’s most important. Make a list of the things you are interested in, then narrow it down to what could help you make money. What’s stopping you from doing what you love? What do you need to do next to make your plan happen?

Keep your day job

You don’t have to quit your day job to focus on your passion. It’s not a “yes or no” situation. People always tell me that they have full-time jobs and follow their dreams in their spare time. You might still need to work while you’re making the change to your new path. This is true whether you’re planning to open a business or start a new job.

Start right now

Make a promise to yourself that you’ll do one thing to start pursuing your passion every day for the next 30 days. Find ways to combine your passion with your current responsibilities, and set goals that you can reach as you start your second career. You’ll soon realize that living your passion and doing work you love is being in charge of your life.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, midlife presents a unique opportunity for personal reinvention and the pursuit of a more fulfilling career. Hopefully, my journey serves as an inspiration for those who find themselves yearning for a change.

By acknowledging your passions, values, and aspirations, you can embark on a path that aligns with your true purpose and brings a renewed sense of satisfaction and authenticity to your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Remember, it’s never too late to take that leap, redefine your success, and create your desired life. Embrace this second chance, unlock your potential, and live a life filled with purpose and joy.

—

This post was previously published on Quiet Confidence.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock