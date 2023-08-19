The Modernized 1950s Housewife: Working From Home in Motherhood

It’s true—working from home is a privilege. However, it’s a privilege I would relinquish without a second thought if I were able to.

Whenever I tell someone I work from home, their eyes either beam with excitement or envy as they gush about how lucky I am. I smile at them politely, nodding my head as I masterfully play the role of the adoring mother who seemingly has her shit together.

Little do they know I find myself breaking down in tears almost daily, desperately yearning for childcare or some kind of reprieve from this nightmare of overwhelm I am currently living in. What used to be good days have now been replaced by “not as terrible” days. The subtle wave of Sunday evening sadness has transformed into a relentless tsunami of overwhelming dread. The days are long and the weeks are slow.

Gone are the days when I could afford the luxury of having lunch for myself. Now, my time is spent feeding my little one instead. Bathroom breaks have become a distant memory as time slips away from me, leaving no room for personal needs. Even something as basic as drinking water has slipped my mind amidst the chaos and demands of my new reality.

I often recall the snide remarks from those who dismiss the concept of working from home. “If I had the luxury of working from home like you do, I wouldn’t experience as much stress,” they say. I respond with a polite smile, all the while reflecting on the previous week when I phoned my husband at his workplace, threatening to sell our car just to afford childcare if he didn’t come home immediately.

It’s not that I believe the burden of responsibility should solely rest on my husband, or that I am entirely insane. What infuriates me is the frustrating reality that it never would. As a woman, the expectations of childcare and household chores already tend to fall disproportionately on my shoulders. But as a woman who works from home, the weight of being the default parent reaches new heights.

In many ways, I embody the role of a modernized 1950s housewife, juggling multiple responsibilities and constantly striving to meet societal expectations. The exhaustion I feel is real and valid, as I navigate the complexities of motherhood alongside the demands of work. It’s a relentless balancing act that leaves me yearning for a moment to breathe.

Yet, despite the challenges and the weariness that sometimes overwhelms me, I find strength within. I am more than a tired stereotype; I am a resilient woman who is redefining what it means to be a mother in today’s world. I may not have all the answers, but I am learning and growing every day.

So, to my fellow modernized 1950s housewives out there, let’s acknowledge our struggles, support one another, and find solace in the fact that we are doing the best we can. Our love, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our families are the driving forces behind our exhaustion. Take a moment to appreciate your own resilience and know that you are not alone.

Together, we can challenge outdated roles and create a new narrative of motherhood — one that acknowledges our worth, our dreams, and our right to self-care.

