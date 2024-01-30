The Moment of Clarity — Realizing Not Everyone Changes

Have you ever had that shocking realization? Ever…

One lazy Sunday afternoon, that moment hit me like a ton of rocks. My living room was a mess, and there was a half-eaten pizza on the table that I had forgotten about.

It was one of those times when I felt like I was in a sitcom, but there was no laugh track. There was only the deep silence of my awareness. And it was me…

The whole thing started when I was going through old yearbooks. It was an interesting stroll down memory lane and I didn’t mean to turn philosophical or something.

But I found pictures of friends, acquaintances, and people whose faces said, “I think I might know you.” They were frozen in time, with happy, young smiles and eyes that looked back at me.

And it struck me. some of these people hadn’t changed at all, even though years had passed and lessons had been learned.

This discovery wasn’t about how someone looks. Some of us have accepted the beauty of our gray hairs and the lines around our eyes that show we are wise. But it was more about who these people were at their core.

Like their SPIRIT, their ATTITUDE, and how they dealt with the world.

Recent psychological research shows that the Five Factor Model’s core personality traits — openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism — tend to stay mostly the same as an adult. Our steadiness supports the idea that even though we have many experiences, the most basic parts of our personalities don’t change as much.

I thought of My friend in high school, the class clown, whose role as the party clown seemed to last forever.

A quick look through the digital-looking glass of social media showed that he was still planning jokes and making people laugh. though he had a few more things to do.

Then there was another, the one who was always willing to lend a hand or say something nice. She is now a nurse and her kindness affects more than the people in the small town.

…

But why does it matter? In the big picture of a Relationship, knowing that this won’t change can be both a gift and a curse. Even after years have passed, it’s nice to know that the friend who always made you feel safe can still do that.

That being said. it’s just as annoying when a loved one is stubborn and won’t change a habit or way of thinking that’s causing a split.

Not wanting big changes isn’t just stubbornness, according to science; it’s because genetics, surroundings, and personal life events all affect each other in complicated ways.

Several neuroscience studies show that our brain’s plasticity, or its ability to change and adjust, is affected by many things, such as our age, our genes, and the kinds of experiences we have. Although change is possible, it usually happens slowly and takes a lot of time, work, and purpose.

This made me think about the connections I have with other people. How many times did I think someone would change, adapt, and fit into the mold I thought was best for them? How many times had I missed the beauty and power of their unwavering commitment?

Change. Especially big change. Takes SELF AWARENESS and a strong desire to go after it that not everyone has or is willing to have. That’s fine.

Accepting this can change the way we relate to each other. We need to change our standards and love people for who they are. Not what we want them to be. This doesn’t mean we give up on growth. OR Either as individuals or as a group, but it does mean we are more honest about what that growth looks like.

As I thought about this. I understood that becoming more aware of how people don’t change isn’t a reason to lower our standards or accept what’s wrong. Instead, it’s an opportunity to get closer by accepting and knowing each other.

It means finding the right mix between helping people grow and not pushing them to change. It means understanding the difference between a person’s core. which doesn’t change, and their actions or attitudes, which can.

The dance between CHANGE and STABILITY that makes up the Relationship. And it is what makes them beautiful. We change and grow, but who we are at our core often stays the same.

And there’s an ease in that sameness and predictability that can be very grounded.

Take a moment to think about how valuable someone’s consistency is. And the next time you wish they would change. Honor the core of who they are. And keep in mind that the best relationships aren’t about changing each other. but about growing together in the beautiful, complicated dance of life.

As I’ve grown. I’ve learned to value the things that don’t change about people and to find beauty in the steady in a world that is always changing.

And just maybe, that’s one of the most important awakenings of all.

…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

