The Most Common Question Asked On 14th February — How To Attract (Romantic) Love

Is there a resolve for Pasi’s number one struggle? And why did it become obvious on Valentines day? Here’s the thing. I’m going to provide a two-step simple solution for all the Pasis out there. Simple. Don’t confuse simple with easy. Resolve to doing it — stick with it until you see the results for yourself. I don’t want you back on social media a year later looking for answers to the same question over and over. Are you ready for this?

STEP 1 — Find A Hobby

Think about all the simple things you enjoyed doing as a child — sports, arts, crafts, going to the beach, swimming, biking, hiking, walking & talking. Why is this important?

Once you’re done with the initial phase of the relationship where you’re sexually very active, what will you do together? What will you do when you’re not having sex, wining or dining?

This is when your hobby is going to be useful to have. So start working on creating a healthy positive hobby already, because if you don’t do it now, you won’t know the value in it.

Your hobbies bring you happiness.

If you make anything outside your control the source of your happiness, you are creating misery in your own life. A miserable person has little value to offer in a relationship. You wouldn't want to be with a miserable person, would you? Then the first thing to do is to resolve to be different. Have hobbies. That's what makes you an interesting person. You don't need to do extreme stuff like jumping out of airplanes or mountain climbing to be an interesting person. Simply cultivate respect for the simple things in life again. Once the initial phase of the relationship is over and you're feeling more comfortable farting around each other, you're going to do simple things like walking and talking, sitting silent in each other's company and read or do your own thing, or go to the gym. Or pursue your interests/hobbies together or individually. If you don't have hobbies or appreciation for simple things in life you're going to wonder:

Why aren’t we having sex as often as we used to?

Is he/she not attracted to me anymore?

Your mind is going to play a dramatic movie and project it right on to your relationship. When you have a hobby, you’re not likely to do that because you’ll have better things to do than worry about the status of your relationship.

STEP 2 — Find A Friend You Can Possibly Share Your Hobby With

Now that you have a healthy positive hobby, go find people you can connect with through that hobby. If someone doesn’t have a hobby, that’s a red flag. Meet positive people and do non-date activities with them:

No meals sitting across from each other asking interview question or going down checklists.

No movies sitting in silence for two hours hoping to bump knees, no drinks in which one needs alcohol to socialize.

No Friday nights or Saturday nights in which people habitually only meet at end of week.

Go out to share your hobby without a time-pressure. (People are on a clock on coffee, drinks or meal dates. Avoid that.)