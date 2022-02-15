Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Most Common Question Asked On 14th February — How To Attract (Romantic) Love

The Most Common Question Asked On 14th February — How To Attract (Romantic) Love

The not-so-surprising answer is a simple two-step solution to this burning question.

How to attract (romantic) love? That seems to be the number one struggle in my life.

STEP 1 — Find A Hobby

Your hobbies bring you happiness.

  • Why aren’t we having sex as often as we used to?
  • Is he/she not attracted to me anymore?

STEP 2 — Find A Friend You Can Possibly Share Your Hobby With

  • No meals sitting across from each other asking interview question or going down checklists.
  • No movies sitting in silence for two hours hoping to bump knees, no drinks in which one needs alcohol to socialize.
  • No Friday nights or Saturday nights in which people habitually only meet at end of week.
  • Go out to share your hobby without a time-pressure. (People are on a clock on coffee, drinks or meal dates. Avoid that.)
Originally published on Medium.
Photo: iStock

About Neha Sonney

I'm the author of Wired For Self-love. Through my journey of becoming a better mother, I realized I was becoming a better human. I learned that it's possible to grow and that the spirit is ever expansive, the very essence of human existence that is love. Love in its purest form is all-encompassing and thus healing to the point of miraculous. This is who I know I am. I care about you finding the love of and passion in your life because this will not just make your life happier, but elevate that of others. This is why you are here, and why I'm here. To love. To serve. To make the difference that only we can make.

Communicative, Creative, Connected, Collaborative, Mother, Wife, Cook, 3D artist that helps you bring your deepest desires to life.

Follow me on Medium:
nehasonney.medium.com.

