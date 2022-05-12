The Most Overlooked Reason Why Women Settle In Relationships

A friend of mine recently complained to me that while she’s been in three (semi-serious) relationships, she’s gone on a total of three dates.

Three out-of-the-home dates. One was to the movies, one was a picnic, and one was a coffee date.

“Three dates?” I asked, “that averages out to one date per relationship.”

“Yeah, I know,” she groaned.

For context, I know from previous conversations with her that these relationships all went on for months, if not years.

Naturally, I asked, “so…what would you do when you saw each other?”

“Basically, they would just come over to my place and try to get lucky.”

I could tell she wasn’t happy about it. If that was all my boyfriend cared about I wouldn’t be happy, either.

So no dates, constant hassling for sex, and little to no effort in the relationship.

Romantic, right?

…

Why do women settle for this crap?

It isn’t because we’re stupid or completely unable to recognize that we’re being treated like dirt.

My friend, as well as many other women in similar circumstances, are typically aware that they’re being treated in a way that makes them unhappy.

What they aren’t always aware of is that in these situations, the best course of action is to leave.

So why do women stay with men who treat them poorly?

Three words: hypnotized by dick.

According to Urban Dictionary, there’s an actual word for this — dickmatized.

In laymen’s terms, this happens when you start being physically intimate with a man who otherwise has nothing much to offer.

But because the sex is good (or even just mediocre depending on low your standards are), you stick around.

Your brain is all fuzzed up by all the hormones.

And when this happens, women will find themselves settling for all sorts crap.

You’re in a relationship where he never wants to take you out. All he seems to care about is getting his rocks off.

Or you’re not even in a relationship in the first place. Friends with benefits or casual booty calls will do just as well.

The old adage goes: men can’t think straight before sex, and women can’t think straight after.

Well…yeah.

Sex is supposed to make it harder to think, in general. It’s supposed to be intuitive and all-consuming.

Physical intimacy activates hormones that make us feel a sense of closeness and connectivity to our partner. This is especially true for women.

Sex binds us and blinds us in ways that other interactions do not. The bonding element increases loyalty to our partner, while the blinding element makes it easier to overlook their flaws and forgive their shortcomings.

This is why many world religions advocate for waiting until marriage to introduce sex into a relationship.

In long-term committed relationships, this binding and blinding can be extremely useful.

It can help a couple stick together through challenges and forgive each other for the inevitable conflicts that will arise over time.

If the relationship is healthy and committed in other areas, this physical form of closeness and union does not harm the relationship. If anything, sex is the glue that helps hold it together in tough times.

But what happens in unhealthy relationships where sex is involved?

You may find yourself bound to an abusive or selfish man in the way that you are supposed to be bound to your husband.

You may stick around for much longer than you should.

You may be blinded to the flaws of your partner even though everyone around you can clearly see that you are in an unhealthy situation.

In an unhealthy or unloving relationship, sex will only prevent you from seeing who your partner truly is.

…

The Love Test

If you truly want to see whether or not you are in a healthy relationship, take sex out of the equation.

I asked my friend if she thinks her previous boyfriends would have been interested in her if sex were off the table.

She said no, probably not.

(If these guys didn’t even bother to take her on dates, I would say definitely not.)

My advice would be to hold off on sex long enough that you properly evaluate whether or not the person you are seeing is worth the investment.

Get to know them. Get to know their flaws and shortcomings. Determine whether or not you are truly compatible.

I have found that when you get to know someone’s mind, heart, and soul before getting to know their body, things go a lot smoother.

I know, a radical concept in the modern dating climate — but a man with good intentions will be more than willing to wait.

He will be more than happy to take you out on dates, get to know your heart, and learn everything about you — before he ever gets to know your body.

If you want to avoid being dickmatized, the best thing you can do for yourself is wait.

Wait until you know you are with a man who truly values you.

Wait until his commitment to you is clear.

Wait until you know his character and can determine if he is worth your time.

I guarantee — you will spare yourself a lot of heartache.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***