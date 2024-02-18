The Most Painful Way to Break Up With Someone

It can cause medical issues, discouragement, and nervousness. That is the reason why, assuming you want to separate, it means quite a bit to track down the ideal way to dive in.

Finding an accomplice for everyday existence takes time. In some cases, you get to where you comprehend that you will never be able to trust your chosen accomplice again and you continually battle to make the relationship last.

Breakups are hard and it is easy to hurt someone. There are delicate ways to ask for separation, but there are also ways that do a lot of damage.

Words we never need to hear

Staying away from the inescapable feelings that accompany heartbreak is difficult. While no one wants to choose a breakup, some ways of announcing it can make it worse.

As a study conducted by Thelist.com indicates, 37.28% of respondents agree that being belittled is the most tragic method of saying goodbye to someone.

Surprisingly, it happens more often. According to a Los Angeles-based organization of researchers, HackSpirit, 74% of men and 68% of women would be unfaithful if they realized they wouldn’t cause trouble sometime later.

Another 20.43% stated that going on a great date with someone is another bad way to end a relationship, as is not being able to get back in touch with that person.

You end up considering that it went wrong and you don’t know if you broke up, something serious happened to them in the meantime or they disappeared recently.

In third place, with 15.59% of the votes, came the way of saying the last goodbye with a direct message that makes sense, “It’s not you! It’s me!”.

10.57% of respondents agreed that a slow separation is the most incredibly excruciating, while another 9.86% said that a public separation is the most exaggeratedly upsetting.

Is there an effective method for parting with someone?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There is no ideal method for saying goodbye to someone. It is certainly all about timing and prudent correspondence. It is wiser to take the step towards a separation shortly.

Most of the time, having a conversation in person is best because it allows you both to talk about how you feel.

Be honest without insulting or criticizing your partner or attacking him or her directly.

Be clear, but don’t give false expectations with phrases like “I’m not ready at this point!” or on the other hand “Supposing things were different…”.

You must let your partner know that you can’t stay in a relationship that doesn’t make you happy or comfortable, even though he or she may be furious, hurt, confused, or embarrassed.

Assuming that separating is the best option for both of you in the long run, aggravation is important to someday be content with the ideal people for each of you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash