The Most Popular People I Know Are Doing Something Remarkable

Something about Joey

There’s something about Joey that everyone loves. When he walks into a room, he is swarmed with hugs and high fives. For two decades, I’ve watched Joey be in high demand for his attention all night anywhere he goes by a wide variety of people.

And who is Joey? A average, quiet, middle-aged man with a lot of hobbies in highly diverse communities.

But he’s also the most respected and beloved man in any room. He won’t judge you and he’ll never shame you. He includes everyone at his house parties and has an incredibly diverse group of friends. He treats his friends like family — everyone is special to him in some way.

The man whole-heartedly embraces everyone. He makes sure no one is ever mistreated and never hesitates to stand up for and protect others if needed.

He has class. Stellar character and unmatchable ethics. A model citizen. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t adore him.

But there was one thing about him that no one knew.

…

Joey’s secret

It was 2020; the nation was growing divided and people were losing friends due to differences in political opinions and social issues. Social media unmasked many people and it became evident that the communities of people in Joey’s world were heavily liberal and wanted nothing to do with the other side.

But not Joey. He didn’t alienate anyone, nor did he cast friends away.

One night a mutual friend confided something that shocked me.

“Joey is a Republican; MAGA all the way. A fierce Trump supporter.”

And yet, you couldn’t keep his adoring liberal friends away from him. The same people who refused to have anything to do with Trump supporters.

They had no clue. No one did. And they still don’t.

They loved him for who he was and how he treated the people in the diverse communities he was part of.

He knew that if he made his political stance known, he would be judged on that and not by his character and the man he had proven himself to be.

Two fascinating things happened after that.

…

The talk

I was never very political. I simply didn’t pay much attention to it and didn’t judge anyone either way.

Hearing that Joey held firm views that he kept private made me curious. I hold Joey in high regard; he’s an older man, and I find him to be incredibly wise — a true voice of reason. Everyone did.

So I met up with him. Approaching him from a place of seeking to understand why he championed for Trump was profoundly enlightening. In fact, I had to stand corrected on several things after that conversation.

He only spoke about what he could factually validate and I found him to be very intelligent and informed about his views and stances.

Then he pointed out something that surprised me.

…

He wasn’t the only one

Joey started pointing out his fellow conservatives when we were out. And I started to notice a pattern.

The “secret” conservatives all happened to be people in the community who were especially well loved, trusted and adored. They were the ones everyone was flocking to.

And yet, no one knew they were strong conservatives.

People were drawn to them for their character, their class and how they treated other people.

None of these “secret” conservatives fit the profile the media portrays. In many cases, I was surprised to hear who was conservative. It was rarely the ones I expected.

And it taught me something.

The media wants us to believe conservatives are detrimental to society. Some of them are, just as some liberals are.

But we live in a profoundly diverse world, where every conservative is different.

Some are socially liberal and fiscally conservative. Many hold personal viewpoints and stay out of other people’s business and let them live their lives, while applying their own values to themselves only.

Some are activists who are fighting to protect our inalienable rights, the same ones liberals want as well — hey, we do have common ground!

Some conservatives are focused on fighting against corruption in government and can share all kinds of factual evidence that is impossible to dispute.

After many years of getting to know more and more conservatives, I have yet to find anyone who is engaging in any form of oppression. But I do see conservatives fighting for rights that positively affect all Americans.

So I’m baffled when I hear such hatred based on their political party.

Hating someone based on political affiliation is no different than hating someone based on their race.

Seriously. It is no different. So please stop justifying it.

“Blanket hating” a whole group of people is never okay. It wasn’t okay when the KKK did it, and it isn’t okay now when liberals do it. Conservatives shouldn’t be hating all liberals either.

Nothing good is gained from hating each other.

So stop assuming everyone is a vile enemy of humanity.

Hatred only serves those who want to divide and weaken us.

No one ever benefits from hating another person or group. Ever.

So let’s stop the assumptions and focus on where we agree. It really isn’t hard.

Not all liberals believe 5 year old kids should make medical decisions without parental consent and watch drag queens dancing in a thong at a strip bar with a neon sign on stage that says, “It’s not going to lick itself”.

Most parents aren’t going to sign that permission slip. We can all agree that children should not be sexualized or taught about kinky sex acts.

We have common ground. Let’s focus on that.

…

Common ground

Here’s what’s what these “secret” conservatives do. They put aside the differences and they focus on the character of the person before them.

They respect that people have a right to their own viewpoint, even if they disagree with it.

Someone holding a personal viewpoint is not oppression. Someone advocating for what they believe in does not oppress another’s ability to advocate for what they believe in.

We aren’t children. Not everything has to be “my way”.

We can respect differences, seek to learn from them and possibly alter our views as we get a broader perspective.

Even when we agree to disagree, we can still respect people as individuals who are not defined by a single characteristic, but by their character and actions. And at the very least, we can always find common ground.

The most popular people I know are doing just that. ❤

Photo credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash