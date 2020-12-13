The Most Powerful Word When It Comes To Freeing Yourself of Inbox Distractions and Clutter

Brands and companies are constantly vying for our attention. In a world full of distractions, we must protect it at all costs.

The amount of emails I get daily is astounding, and trust me, I’m not that important. But it seems my attention is at a premium, and one of the methods used to garner it is through email.

After years of having my same email address (two decades), I must be on hundreds of email marketing lists nowadays. This means I get way too many emails to read on any given day. You probably do, too. They fly in like Medieval arrows piercing my firewall armory until I pluck them out of my inbox, one by one.

They sneak in like mice looking for warm refuge, even after putting steel wool around all openings and setting my spam filter to a more restrictive setting. Yet, here they are, taking my attention as the bait, for I am the cheese. I am the peanut butter.

People, let me tell you ‘bout m’best friend — the Unsubscribe link

This time of year, I like to reflect on the many things I’m thankful for; my family, my job, and of course, the most powerful thing to free myself from distraction, the almighty unsubscribe link:

On a given day, here’s what my inbox looks like:

I get cold emails selling me in every kind of SAAS tool you can imagine.

I get weird marketing type newsletters that look fake.

I get B2B emails that are clearly part of a drip campaign but designed to look like real emails someone wrote to only me.

I get promotional emails from brands I’ve ordered from before announcing sales.

I get financial and stock updates from my portfolio platform.

I get my garbage company telling me my pickup will be a day late due to the holiday.

Tile tells me buying a Tile would make a great gift.

Ring tells me it’s time to recharge my batteries.

Amazon tells me my items have shipped.

Disney+ tells me about their new releases.

Medium notifies me of a new comment added to one of my stories.

And then there are InMails from LinkedIn. This is all on a Wednesday morning before lunch.

Something has to be done.

Lo, what is this mine eyes see? An option to update my preferences, change settings, or straight up unsubscribe with one click? Please take me to the promised land!

Unsubscribe from 3 emails today. I dare you.

It is not the good ones you actually subscribed to (well, maybe one of those too if you haven’t read any good content from them lately).

I’m sure you can think of three emails right now that you deleted today without reading. It’s an epidemic, and we are getting buried in spam.

I had too many unread emails at any given time that I had to remove the notification setting from my phone to get rid of the plaguing unread email little red circles.

It’s liberating.

Apple even added the ‘unsubscribe’ quick feature to the top of the email header to make it even easier. Even they know things have gotten out of control.

In a world where automation rules, and it’s too easy to set up a nurture or drip campaign, we need to protect our attention.

Reduce your notifications from social media

Do I really need to get an email about each post or comment on Facebook, or when a new connection request comes through on LinkedIn?

Or that someone tagged me in a photo?

I’ll see it when I log in to the platform, and it’s really not that important to get an email notification about it.

Facebook is a big offender. They want my attention so badly that they’ll send me a notification for everything. Instagram emails me to tell me what I’ve missed. That’s a nice way of telling me to log back in.

Remove notifications from your phone

Ultimately, I decide where to put my attention. I also get distracted easily.

Each time I checked my phone, my eye (and attention) would go right to it if there were a red alert.

Once I checked, I realized it wasn’t an important alert after all. It’s usually something like “your friend’s post is trending” on LinkedIn.

All the spam emails would start to pile up, and the red notification would lead me to believe I was missing an important email when in reality, it was just another Old Navy email telling me about cardmember savings.

Takeaways

Unsubscribe to your heart’s desire

Update your preferences from social media

Remove the notifications from your phone — especially for new emails

—

This post was previously published on Medium.com.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock