The Myth of the Difficult-But-Worth-It-Genius

We are all too often told that so and so is/was “difficult” (code for highly toxic and narcissistic) but “look what they have created!” Pardon me while I barf.

This is one of the arguments for tolerating narcissists that I find most upsetting, and it gets used a lot. Consider the tech founder notorious for reducing his engineers to tears with blistering criticism, yet credited for “amazing innovations” and even “changing the world.” Consider the famously nasty fashion magazine editor known for eviscerating her underlings yet called “visionary” and “iconic.” Yeah, the list goes on and on and on.

I am reminded of a Virginia Woolf short story from 1929 called “Shakespeare’s Sister.” In this fictional story, Shakespeare had a sister, Judith, just as talented as he, but limited, of course, by the constraints of her gender in Elizabethan England. What would have happened had she had the opportunities of her brother? Woolf wonders.

To me, this is somewhat analogous to the issue of working for a highly narcissistic but “amazing” leader. We assume that they are the geniuses and therefor should be excused for however they want to act. But what of all the other brilliant women and men in these organizations who might be just as talented, given the chance?

And furthermore, what of the impact of being yelled at, belittled, and abused? We know that our prefrontal cortex, the seat of executive function, is exquisitely attuned to stress. If we are either over- or under-stressed, it doesn’t work particularly well. Working for a volatile, abusive boss tends to put us in a state of high alert, which can flood this part of the brain with neurotransmitters that impede clear and creative thought.

I think of the wasted talent in so many organizations. What problems could be solved if they were treated with appreciation and respect and their brains could settle and go to work?

And please don’t ever tell me that so-and-so “genius” was “difficult” but this was somehow worth it given what they have done for the world. I will always simply wonder at the brilliance that was snuffed out by their toxic behavior.

