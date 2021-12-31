The Narcissist and Codependent-unhappily Ever After

In the beginning, Lily didn’t know Alex was a narcissist. He was handsome, charismatic, and kind to her. He bedazzled her upon their first meeting. For her, it was love at first sight.

Alex was talented, smart, and everything she ever wanted. Yet Lily was in awe of him. That was her first mistake.

You see, she had low self-esteem. Alex was her entire world. He soon realized that she’d do anything for him. One night he woke her at 3 am because his car broke down. She dove out of bed to go rescue him.

Lily’s love for him was unhealthy. Alex would never do the same for her.

One time she was going through a heavy situation and needed a friend. All Lily wanted was for Alex to meet up with her and talk.

“I’m sorry,” he said, “I can’t help you. I’m going through my own stuff.”

Yet, Lily was running over there with chicken soup when he was sick, helping him with all his errands. She even picked up his dry cleaning.

They weren’t lovers, because Alex rejected her. But it was fine with him if Lily did everything else for him.

He often mentioned what a beautiful thing unconditional love was, and she believed it. Lily believed that if she loved Alex more and did more for him, he would finally let her in his heart.

As time went on, Lily realized she wasn’t the only adoring female in Alex’s life. He admitted to her that she was one of many.

He would tell her about other women, saying they were friends. In the beginning, she didn’t even believe these women existed. She thought she was special to him. She was convinced Alex was going to fall in love with her.

After all, he told her the best relationships often start with friendship. So Lily harbored hope in her heart when she shouldn’t have.

He started bringing the other women around

One day Alex brought Sara, one of his female friends around. Sara had bought him medicine because he was sick. The woman linked arms with him and fussed over Alex like a wife.

Lily was uncomfortable seeing this. Even though he said Sara and he were only friends, Sara obviously didn’t think so.

Lily was in shock. She had no idea that he was that close to another woman. She thought she was the only one.

It wasn’t only Sara. Soon she met Diana, who went to concerts with him. Lily would have given anything to get invited to a concert with Alex but he never asked her.

Lily asked him who Diana was to him and received the same answer. Diana was merely a friend. Alex said Lily needed to stop being so jealous and possessive of him.

Then Diana told Lily that Alex had kissed her. Lily’s heart dropped.

When Alex wasn’t seeing Sara and Diana, he was telling her about the love of his life — Joann. Joann had perfect manicures, she was smarter, more talented, and cool, unlike Lily. He often compared her to her.

“Joann would never do what you do,” he’d say. “Why don’t you have French Nails? Joann’s nails were always beautiful.” And yet she stayed.

She was still in love with the Alex she’d first met. Yet, he was never that kind soul she first fell for. He’d been hiding behind a mask all along, and as soon as he won her over, he slowly revealed the truth. She was one of many and would always be one of many. In his eyes, she was a woman who would never be good enough for him.

Joann would always be better. Diana was more fun, and Sara was his companion.

Lily continued to do things for him. She agreed with everything Alex said and walked on eggshells. She accepted his terms for their relationship. When he wanted to see her, she’d come running. Yet when she needed Alex, he was too busy. He was with his guy friends, Sara, Diana, or someone else.

As time went on she grew resentful. She was a codependent, trapped in a one-sided relationship.

Why narcissists are drawn to codependents

Take a manipulative, charismatic narcissist, and combine them with an anxious codependent, and what do you get?

You get a completely dysfunctional relationship. Whether a friendship or romance, this combination is toxic.

One person is doing all the giving, and the other all the taking. The codependent keeps giving only to be rejected. Every little morsel the narcissist throws at the codependent is snatched up and devoured.

The codependent treasures these tiny scraps of attention. They keep trying harder and harder to win the narcissist’s approval. Yet they never will. The narcissist has no empathy for the codependent’s suffering. They simply don’t care. They have plenty of sources of supply.

One of his friends leaves him

One day she met up with Alex, and he was in a bad mood.

“Don’t give me a hard time,” he announced. “Diana and I are in a fight. She thinks I’m a narcissist.”

A light bulb went off. What was going on?

Lily finally saw the light. She realized what she was dealing with all along. And she realized that she was a huge part of the problem. She started reading about codependency and realized that was exactly what she was.

A normal relationship is one of giving and taking. Sometimes one person gives more at times, but it always balances out.

When a normal person is rejected romantically, they either decide to stay friends with someone and give up their romantic notions, or they leave.

They move on and find someone else that wants them romantically too. They don’t hang on for weeks hoping someone will change their mind.

Narcissists love codependents. They enjoy someone worshipping the ground they walk on. They love snapping their fingers and having someone do everything for them.

Lily finally learned her lesson. It was a hard one. She finally went no contact and ended it for good.

She still misses Alex but she knows it was for the best. And Lily won’t make that mistake again.

