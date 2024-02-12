The Neurochemical Magic of Music

[The following is a guest post in a series of diverse posts from individuals who participate in the Eric Maisel Community, a place where we share virtual space, work together two Saturdays a month on our individual projects, and cultivate a sense of community. To learn more, please visit here.]

The following is a guest post from Ann Debontridder:

If you were driving on a desert road in the middle of a clear night, you could stop and turn philosophical and ponder the miracle of the universe and life on earth while taking in the wonderous sight of the milky way. Taking in this sight has become a rare experience for most of us, because of all the light pollution.

Silence has also become equally scarce, if it even exists. When listening attentively, some sounds, however faint, always seem to be filling even the most so-called soundproof spaces we may happen upon. And yet, this may be the exact reason I find it intriguing to explore the sound and music that come to fill the scenes of our lives as they unfold.

I love taking a train during off-peak hours when there are not too many people on the train. As a train pulls into the station, there is the familiar rumbling sound. Next, after boarding, there is the steadily increasing chugging sound as it picks up speed and settles into its regular speed between stations. When the train arrives at the next stop, there is the hissing sound of the brakes as it screeches and slows down to a stop. Are these sounds noise or music?

We are all so different when it comes to how we experience what we hear. Scientists have learned a lot in the last few decades, but I have the feeling that we are only beginning to discover the impact sound and music have on our brains.

Imagine watching your favorite film or series on mute with subtitles only. Even though it could be an interesting experiment and highlight similarities to reading a comic or an illustrated book, it would also underscore how much we miss the color, and all the extra feeling tone music adds to the characters, the development of the story as well as the emotional poignancy, mood and feeling it helps to give rise to in crucial scenes.

On the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, you can read that “There are few things that stimulate the brain the way music does. If you want to keep your brain engaged throughout the aging process, listening to or playing music is a great tool. It provides a total brain workout.” Music, it turns out is natural neurochemical magic. When we play an instrument or listen to music, our whole brain lights up in scans.

This is rare. Few activities have this much of an impact on our brains. Have you ever tried experimenting with music while making love? Can you feel how all your senses, your smell, touch, hearing, taste, sight become more activated if you choose to pay close attention? Muscles can relax as romantic love songs and music fill the room. A steady beat can add a smooth rhythm to stimulate your bodies and enhance the sacred space and close soul connection you and your partner have created, even if only for a little while until you both wake up again from the trance and fall asleep or resume whatever else needs your attention.

Music also shows its magic in the sense that it makes time travel possible. Different songs seem etched and stored in our brains and can take us back to activities, smells, times and places the way no other technology has been able to do so far. There is an old Petula Clark song that transports me back each time I hear it to my childhood bedroom on a Friday or Saturday night when there were parties in the bar across the street. How I loved listening to the songs playing those nights, wondering about the people there, fantasizing about being older, about dancing and being part of whatever was going on.

If you imagine telling or filming your life story, what music score would you choose to add to all the different scenes? If you became more conscious of the how songs play a part in everything you do, would you become more particular about your choices, would you become more careful when putting together your playlists?

The same way it has become impossible to imagine a movie without a soundtrack these days, I believe it is equally important to put some thought into how we choose the sound and music that fill our lives. Any suggestions on how to enjoy the magic that music can conjure up the best? I’d love to find out more.

Ann Debontridder is a writer, creativity coach and ESL teacher based in Brussels, Belgium. Music is one of her passions. She can be reached at: [email protected]

