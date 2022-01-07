The New South Wales Parliament Will Move To Criminalize Coercive Control

I remember watching the movie Die Hard with my first husband, five or so years into our marriage and him making the comment that if he was held hostage he would see no problem murdering his captor if it meant securing his own freedom.

Few would disagree.

But what happens if you change the scene a little? Imagine a picture where the victim looks free, but has been gradually entrapped over a period of time, where her personhood has been eroded and her autonomy replaced with fear. Acknowledge that her support networks have been cut off, her time micro-managed, that she has been methodically deprived of sleep and punished if she makes an independent decision.

Accept that a man who professes to love her has taken her young life, full of promise and potential and made it his own. He has effectively killed the human inside her and replaced it with an afraid yet compliant robot.

Will you sympathize with that robot if she frees herself by murdering her captor?

Most won’t, and that is because the bars that imprison her are invisible, even to her.

A time for change.

On 18 December 2021 the New South Wales parliament announced that following a tabling of the report of the Joint Select Committee on Coercive Control, it would move to enact legislation that would make it a crime to use coercion and control in current and former intimate partner relationships. Following the lead of Scotland, Northern Island and England, New South Wales will take steps to bring into the light the unseen torment endured by countless Australian women and make it a crime punishable by imprisonment.

It is however only the beginning. To truly confront coercive control we must first educate a population that is largely ignorant of its insidious and evil penetration into the lives of women. We must expose its life-destroying impact.

Informing and convincing the masses is not going to be an easy task, because to truly expose coercive control, we have to accept why so many men do it. And to do that we have to talk about a subject that threatens to close ears and hearts before we even start. We have to talk about male domination.

The Hon. Mark Latham, MLC has had an interesting political career. After leading Australian Labor to defeat in the 2004 federal election he now occupies a set in the NSW Legislative Assembly for the far-right party One Nation. He prides himself on being an advocate of ‘outsider’ politics and speaking his mind. His writing and social media posts strongly oppose, among numerous other social issues, the criminalization of coercive control.

In his submission to the Joint Select Committee he said that the Coercive Control laws now being explored by the NSW Liberal Party would horrify [Robert] Menzies. They represent a dangerous departure from the established rule of law, threatening to criminalize many aspects of regular, responsible behavior in the family home.

He goes on to say, let me be clear: any man who hits a woman is a dog and should be locked up. I grew up in a public housing estate in the 1960’s and 70s. I know what domestic violence looks like.

And this:

In understanding these realities, no intelligent, independent-minded person could conceive of domestic violence as being gendered. That is, to believe all men are potential wife bashers; that there is something innately male that makes a man harm the people with whom he lives.

Mr. Latham is passionate yet wrong. Nonetheless it is important to closely examine what he believes, because his views are representative of those of countless Australians. Ordinary people who believe that domestic violence is physical and has a cause rooted in socio-economic inequality, addiction and generational dysfunction. Mark Latham, and many who think like him, are convinced that it is poverty, and not a lack of gender equality, that is the main driver of domestic violence.

They think coercive control is a feminist-driven myth designed to bring down men.

The narrative has to change, because it’s flatly wrong.

I feel I am somewhat uniquely placed to bring the truth of what happens in coercive control, in the Australian context, into the light. I lived in an environment of gradually increasing entrapment for more than two decades, I am one of my states 38,500 practicing lawyers. I am acutely aware of the evidentiary challenges of proving something that the victim herself doesn’t understand.

Yet I must find a way to tell my story. Why I think I was vulnerable to this sort of abuse, why I think he did it, and how I came to be convinced that despite relationships ending around us all the time, my sentence was for life, with no possibility of parole.

I need Australia to know that despite the attempts of Mark Latham and others of his ilk, that neither my abuser or myself have lived in poverty, neither were from broken homes, we hadn’t been exposed to domestic violence as children nor had either us struggled with addiction.

Reading the submissions of Mark Latham and other stanchly anti-women groups such as the Brotherhood of Fathers and One in Three, seeing the steps to which they will go, to try and preserve the status quo has made me appreciate the challenge ahead of us as we work to raise awareness of the domestic terrorism that is coercive control.

I also accept that it is urgent that the stories of women like me are shared, because coercive control uses darkness, secrecy and shame to intensify its grip. It is like mold, thriving in unhealthy, dark places, yet defenseless in the light.

Until now I have written under the relative safety of a pen-name because, more than six years after escaping, I am still afraid of enraging my abuser.

But I have realized that there is something that frightens me more. As I sit here and write this, tens if not hundreds of thousands of women in my own country are still entrapped in the same prison that I eventually escaped.

For them, I’m prepared to take the risk.

I hope that writing my story, in full, through the lens of a survivor who also happens to be a lawyer will give my story credibility. I hope it will shatter the lie that domestic abuse is predominately physical and perpetrated by men overcome, in Mark Latham’s words, by hopelessness and despair.

So I am stepping back from my on-line writing for a season in order to write my own memoir.

I have no choice, it’s time.

