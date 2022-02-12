The NFL and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Bad Two Weeks Leading Up To The Big Game

The NFL is definitely not loving this two week period leading up to the Super Bowl.

When they dreamed of prime time coverage for the league every day of the weekI, I don’t think the nonstop stories about crime, racism and sexual harassment were what they had in mind.

This is the kind of stuff, the NFL wants us all to be thinking about right now:

365 days ago, @TomBrady reminded everyone why he’s the greatest ever. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YCry9VsePd — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2022

But this is what they got instead:

1) Alvin Kamara Charged With Assault During Pro Bowl Weekend

Last Sunday was a busy one for Saint’s star RB, Alvin Kamara. He played in the Pro Bowl, and he was also arrested for assault and battery.

Recent reports indicate that the NFL was notified before the game that Kamara was a suspect, and they allowed him to play anyway. Not a good look. But certainly one we have seen before with athletes.

Oh, and also, though I didn’t watch (did anyone?!), I heard the Pro Bowl was a real stinker. There’s a reason for that. No one played hard, because no one wanted to get hurt in a game that didn’t count.

It’s interesting. MLB has a great All-Star game. So does the NBA. If the NFL game is so dangerous that they can’t even have the same in football, maybe that should tell you something. 🤔 https://t.co/AhocFT4RaH — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 6, 2022

2) The Brian Flores racial discrimination lawsuit for hiring practices for NFL Coaches

The Brian Flores class action suit against the NFL and the NY Giants for discriminatory hiring practices is a BIG DEAL. For a some background and a discussion of why, check out this thread.

THREAD: The Brian Flores class action suit against the NFL for discriminatory hiring practices is a BIG DEAL. The full complaint is here and it’s worth a read:https://t.co/Eq8QVxB3En /1 — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 1, 2022

We don’t know how this lawsuit will work out. We don’t know what the evidence in this particular case will show about what the Giants did or didn’t do. And they’ll say they just hired the best guy. But having two Black coaches in a League of thirty-two teams in which Black players comprise a majority of the League but a majority of the fans and all the Owner are white, shows there is a serious problem here.

In the wake of this story, Commissioner Goodell donned his Captain Obvious cape and announced that (yet again) the NFL ‘fell short’ in diversity coaching hires.”

Roger, we know.

3) Congressional testimony alleging sexual harassment by Commies owner Dan Snyder.

The recent testimony before Congress by Tiffany Johnston and others brought new allegations regarding the WFT/[email protected]#*dskins/Commanders toxic workplace and sexual harassment. It’s long past time for a reckoning for Daniel Snyder and his enablers:

“Tiffani Johnston, a former marketing and events coordinator for the team, told a congressional committee that she was “strategically” placed next to Snyder at a work dinner “not to discuss business, but to allow him, Dan Snyder, to place his hand on my thigh under the table.”

“I learned that job survival meant I should continue my conversation with another co-worker rather than call out Dan Snyder right then in the moment,” Johnston continued. “I also learned later that evening how to awkwardly laugh when Dan Snyder aggressively pushed me toward his limo with his hand on my lower back, encouraging me to ride with him to my car. I learned how to continue to say no even though a situation was getting more awkward, uncomfortable and physical. I learned that the only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me toward his limo was because his attorney intervened and said ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea. A very bad idea, Dan.’ I learned that I should remove myself from Dan’s grip while his attorney was distracting him.”

Earlier this year, I penned an article about John Gruden that highlighted some of the big unanswered questions about that incident, including, “What else don’t we know about private investigation that the NFL commissioned to look into the myriad alleged workplace issues surrounding The Washington Football Team”?

The NFL has kept everything about its investigation into the Washington Football Team, the one that led to the collection of the Gruden-related emails and hundreds of thousands of others, secret:

“The only documents from the NFL’s inquiry of a toxic workplace inside the Washington Football Team are the offensive Jon Gruden emails, leaked days after being found. No report, no findings, no emails were released/leaked by the NFL about its inquiry of Dan Snyder and the WFT…”

When the investigation concluded, no written report was made. The NFL requested only an oral report.

All we knew, prior to Ms. Johnston’s testimony, was that an abusive toxic workplace was found to exist and a monetary fine was levied. It was clear then and it is crystal clear now that there is surely a reason for not disclosing the details.

So there are your three things. Not exactly highlights. We wish we were in a different, better place.

As we saw with the swift and visceral public reaction to the Gruden emails, sunlight is indeed the best disinfectant. There is no accountability when the bad actors – like Daniel Snyder himself – hide in dark back rooms.

Accountability for Gruden is a good thing. But in terms of addressing any deeper more widespread problems, it is just scratching the surface.

And still, the reckoning that is deserved still seems unlikely to come. Latest reports indicated that the subject of the investigation, himself has veto power over the League making any disclosure of that investigation.

NEW: NFL agreement effectively gives Dan Snyder veto power on release of any documents related to league investigation of Team’s toxic workplace & sexual harassment claims against him. https://t.co/j4rKrMF1Oz — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) February 4, 2022

♦◊♦

Not too long ago, we used to run a weekly column around here called “So…This Happened: Three Things in Sports.” It was a feel-good column, designed to highlight three big stories from the world of sports.

Well, I guess we’re sort of back to doing that here.

—

Photo Credit: Shutterstock