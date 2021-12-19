The No-Nonsense Guide To Dating From a Seal

In today’s world, dating can be pretty challenging.

When so many options are available, it can be hard to know where to start. Dating advice abounds on the Internet, some good, many bad, and some useless. However, sometimes the best advice comes from the most unexpected source. A former Navy Seal, for example.

Jocko Willink, a retired Navy Seal commander and author, is famous for his no-nonsense attitude, “extreme ownership” principles, and waking up at 4:30 every day.

Apart from that, he is an Internet celebrity, appearing in GQ’s “breakdown” YouTube series, giving a Ted Talk, and being invited to numerous podcasts as an expert in self-control, stress management, and martial arts (that’s how I got to know him).

As it turns out, he has something to say about dating. Earlier this year, Jocko discussed dating in one of his podcast episodes, which was pretty interesting.

It’s not a revelation, of course. He says a lot of things we all know. But I still thought it was worth mentioning since these things never get old, and he makes interesting analogies.

Here is what he has to say.

Gather More Data and Don’t Set Your Expectations Too High

Whenever we meet someone we like, we often make a judgment of them based on just two factors: “she/he is cute/handsome and is nice to me.” That’s it. There is little we know about them as a person.

“You take that trajectory of the first two data points that are both pointing up and you just turn this into a freaking angel… with the future, with kids–the whole nine yards”

The result? A heartbreak and unnecessary drama.

So what to do instead, according to Jocko?

Imagine that you were walking up a cave and thought a lion was inside. Would you run in without checking whether there is a lion inside? Probably not. You would take your time looking for signs of a lion (like prints on the ground), and only when you were hundred percent sure it’s safe to walk in, you’d proceed.

So don’t go inside the cave too early. Instead, stay outside and gather more data.

People Aren’t Who You Want Them to Be

“People are not who you want them to be. They are who they are. And you can’t confuse those two things. And you can’t take someone who is the way they are and change them to who you want them to be.”

I think this is pretty clear. Never try to change people. People come as they are. If you don’t like it, leave them be and date someone else.

How Do We Not Get Hurt?

The best way not to get hurt is not to rush into this metaphorical cave already mentioned above. Instead, by staying outside, keeping a safe distance from the cave, and observing, you won’t overcommit, and if the lion appears, you can always retreat without being ripped apart.

“So when you gather more data and you see that someone isn’t who you think they were, you go ‘Oh, cool. I am glad I didn’t invest a bunch of time, money, commitment, effort into this relationship when all that would have happened is that I’d had my heart ripped out and eaten’.”

Jocko’s advice for such situations is to walk away and don’t look back. Don’t be a jerk about it. Be nice. But if you decide to walk away, mean it.

(By the way, he explicitly mentions that his recommendations are suitable both for men and women).

If the Relationship Is Worth It, You’ll Be Good

“Look, if the relationship is worth it and it’s meant to be–and I hate to say that cause it sounds super cheesy–but if it’s meant to be you’ll be good.”

The best things in life come without effort. And that’s the same for relationships. You won’t have to try too hard if it is meant to be. Things will happen on their own.

But don’t forget, it’s a two-way street. So it would be best if you still kept an eye out for red flags.

Go Slow and Take It Easy

“Go slow. Don’t overcommit. Don’t go crazy. Just take it easy.”

Don’t rush into a relationship. The best relationships are the ones that grow naturally, not in a forced way. So just take it easy and go slow.

But even Jocko admits that this is the most challenging part. Because when you try to be a bit detached and less emotional, you’re putting a limit on the goodness of it.

“It’s like you’re out in a sea in a storm, and you want to catch some of these big waves when you’re out there, but you wanna be safe when you’re on it. You don’t want to be smashed or drowned either. It’s like a weird balancing act.”

Do Not Actively Search for a Relationship

This is the part which many people do not understand.

“Actively searching is a bad sign and people could smell intent and now you’re on a totally wrong path. Don’t do that.”

Some think they can actively search for relationships because it makes them feel good.

That’s not the way to go, however. Resorting to the cave analogy, it’s like if you were entering someone’s cave without an invitation. They would not take it well.

But if you are patient enough and take your time, eventually they will become curious about you and walk out of the cave.

“Then you will have a little bit of advantage. And you’re not looking stupid.”

Final Thoughts

Jocko Willink’s advice is not new, but it’s timeless. It’s not set in stone, of course. Dating is tricky, and it’s impossible to boil the entire dating process into simple dos and don’ts.

But, I think that Jocko’s no-nonsense attitude to dating can be helpful, especially if you’re haven’t dated anyone for a while. Even if you don’t find lasting love, at least you won’t look stupid.

And that’s freaking important when it comes to dating.

