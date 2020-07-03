The Non-Highly Sensitive Guy’s Handguide to Dating (and Loving) an HSP Woman

Ok, so you see her walking by you on the street, or you sit opposite her on the bus, or maybe you two take the same yoga class together. Hell, you could have been backpacking in France and seen her around waiting tables in some village. You’re attracted to her, and not just for her looks. You love the books she reads, what she sketches, her obsession with petting stray cats, and her taste in music that sometimes leaks out of her earbuds.

Whatever it is, you want more of it. You might even test the waters a little and try to find her on social media. However, sometimes that might not feel right without talking to her first and besides, she may not have any (or she’s just a private person and prefers to only let known people into her small bubble).

One day, you pluck up the courage to ask her out to tea after a Bikram yoga session or simply sit down on the park bench next to her, pretending to ‘just be passing by’.You two get talking-maybe with a foreign language dictionary app in hand-but you seem to do most of the talking. You also notice that she doesn’t like small talk, that it feels ‘forced’. You continue to meet up over a few weeks getting to know each other casually, sharing social media information and sending requests. You notice she doesn’t post as often on platforms as other people, either.

Hmm, why is this? You ponder. Does she not like me? Is she holding back something? Am I just reading too much into this, and this is just how she is as a person? I wonder if I said or did something wrong to offend her? You continue to meet up or chat on SM, trying to avoid asking her these questions (because you don’t want to come off as rude or pry too much and come off as a jerk, and then she no longer wants anything to do with you).

Then you cave after a while and ask her-in a gentle way-if you’ve offended her or she’s playing games with you. Her reply surprises you: “I’m just a Highly Sensitive Person, or HSP”. You’re taken aback, never quite knowing or understanding what this means. You might have heard about it at some point, but you’ve never encountered one of these individuals.

Never in your whole life, until this point, at school, home, work or when socializing have you encountered someone like this. Your facial expression tells her everything she needs to know. In just as much time, she’s rattling off a list of blogs, podcasts, and Youtube channels to look into to help you understand her innate trait.

After spending time listening, watching, and reading about this fascinating topic, you realize she’s pretty much an average person, not some alien. Her brain and nervous system are just more attuned and sensitive to what’s going on both within her, the environment she’s in, and the people she’s around.

This unfiltered brain means she needs more rest and sleep than a non-HSP woman would require.

It also means she doesn’t like, or can’t handle, a lot of stress or stimulation

(so loud concerts, sports events, or cultural events-where there are big crowds, loud noise, bright lights, late nights, etc-have to be toned down and there must be downtime between these activities).

*Consider these ideas instead:

-gallery exhibits -a day at the beach/lake/pool

-museum visits -picnic at the park

-zoos (HSPs love their animals) -library visits

-explore nature trails (HSPs love nature) -stargazing in the backyard

-volunteering at an animal shelter together

-horseback riding

The trait is found in both men and women; both extroverts and introverts have the trait, with introverts making up 70% and extroverts 30%.

♥ she takes less risks, and doesn’t like to engage in risky activities

(so she’s not up for skydiving, go-kart racing, scaling tall cliffs outside-not to say she won’t do climbing walls with a harness indoors, though). There are some HSPs who are sensation seeking, but these are a handful. *This also translates to bedroom activities, she may not be open to trying intense sexual moves or doing edgier, kinkier things.

♥ she’s more prone to burn out and chronic illness like fibromyalgia, so remind her to slow down and enjoy life or at least put things on hold for a bit and put time aside for herself

♥ she can be hangry. Being sensitive to how low her blood sugar is, you should always have nutritious snacks on hand (she’ll have some, but if she runs out, you’re her default backup supply)

♥ pain and sensitivity do not mix well (cuts, scrapes, burns and bumping into things feel more intense for HSPs). *This can also translate into bedroom activities, she may not be as comfortable doing certain techniques.

♥ she’s not one to react well to medication as a non-HSP would. HSPs need to take lowered doses and take more time to titrate up and wean off medication. So you won’t find them interested in recreational drugs, or even alcohol, as both are too stimulating.

♥ she prefers deep conversations about a range of topics, so don’t be shy to get philosophical or show interest in things that aren’t mainstream (think the supernatural, metaphysics, the occult, etc).

♥ empathy and emotion are her ‘languages’-please be accepting of that. Feel comfortable expressing your rawest self, too.

♥ they like mysteries, puzzles, riddles (this goes with their preference for patterns, their ability to process people’s body language and intentions-so they’re basically unofficial MI6 agents)

*more date ideas could include:

-binging a murder mystery

-decoding secret messages

-doing jigsaw puzzles, word searches, find the difference in pictures, etc.

-making sense of riddles

She’s more prone to anxiety and feeling blue, as well as suffering from imposter syndrome and ‘compare and despair’. If she’s doing a good job on something, give her praise. If you appreciate what she does, tell her.

Note, not all HSP women are the same. They are influenced both by their trait, and other factors like birth order, gender, socio-economic status, sexuality, ability, personality, education, religion, and geography. Just like you, they are carved out by life experiences, both good and bad.

Remember, she’s an individual first, then an HSP.

