The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / The Nuances of Attraction

The Nuances of Attraction

The Man Alive podcast with Shana James

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest has taught thousands of men real information about the nuances of attraction with women. When you learn to pay attention to these nuances, you no longer need quick fixes, B.S. or magic pills. Dating and relationships become more exciting, fulfilling and likely to last!

Attraction is something I talk about a lot with men, because it can be confusing and isn’t always what it seems.

With clients I focus on the invisible influences of attraction, rather than lines, games, or rules about how you should act. My clients have found that not only is this a “better bang for their buck”, it also allows them to act and grow in ways that are aligned with their integrity, rather than trying to be someone they’re not.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest is a relationship coach who promises to keep it real. No quick fixes or magic pills, but instead how to pay attention to the nuances of connection and attraction. Robbie Kramer has supported thousands of men as the founder of Inner Confidence. In our conversation we discussed…

  • How to develop inner confidence, so you are not depending on external validation
  • What nuances you can pay attention to that tell you whether a woman is leaning in or out
  • The conversations to have with yourself when you find yourself settling in love or sex
  • What women communicate that men tend to miss
  • How to expand your social freedom and decrease shame and embarrassment about yourself

Robbie Kramer has been guiding men to accomplish their goals with women, health, fitness, and career since 2008. He founded Inner Confidence to show men exactly how to create the lifestyle of their dreams in a way that actually works: No quick fixes. No magic pills. No BS.

Robbie brings dignity and ease to traditionally taboo interactions. No funny names, no pickup routines, no fake stories tricking women into liking you, just 100% real attraction. Robbie has worked personally with over 1000 clients on 6 continents.

InnerConfidence.com

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

