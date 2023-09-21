The Ocean Is Now Hotter Than Ever: 4 Reasons We Must Act Now

Last month, scientists announced the highest-ever global sea surface temperatures had been recorded.

Daily average sea surface temperatures have been steadily rising since records began in 1979, with the newest record of 20.96C (69.73F) calculated in August 2023 soaring far above previous averages.

But what does this mean for the planet? How important is the ocean to maintaining life on Earth, and could there be devastating consequences as a result of this consistent rise in water temperature?

Why is the ocean so important for our ecosystem?

Covering 70% of the Earth’s surface, the ocean acts as the Earth’s dedicated ‘carbon sink’, by absorbing excess heat and energy released from rising greenhouse gas emissions trapped in the atmosphere.

As of today, the ocean has absorbed about 90 per cent of the heat generated by rising emissions. As excessive heat and energy warms the ocean, the change in temperature leads to unparalleled cascading effects, including ice melting, sea-level rise, marine heat waves, and ocean acidification.

Below are four major consequences of continued rising ocean temperatures and the threats they provide to both human and marine life:

1. Destruction of Marine Biodiversity

Elevated sea temperatures can severely harm marine biodiversity, triggering phenomena such as coral bleaching, altered habitats, and disrupted migration patterns, ultimately jeopardizing the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and the diverse array of species they support.

Coral bleaching is a phenomenon that profoundly impacts the intricate ecosystems of coral reefs. These reefs serve as habitats for a diverse range of marine life and constitute vital food sources for human populations.

Rising ocean temperatures pose a significant threat by driving the large-scale migration of marine species in search of more suitable conditions for feeding and reproduction. For instance, studies have shown that ocean warming is prompting tuna to shift eastward in the Pacific Islands, potentially resulting in severe economic consequences for nations like Fiji and the Cook Islands.

2. Increase of Extreme Weather Events

Each year of ocean temperature increase we face causes a trigger of extreme and unpredictable weather patterns around the world, including torrential downpours and intense heat waves that can cause heavy flooding and severe drought.

An article on VOA News reported a climate change scientist from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota calling the increase in water temperatures “off the charts”, adding “When the air blows over the oceans, the air warms up and gets more humid and that drives storms.”

Scientists are in widespread agreement that increasing ocean temperatures are driving extreme weather events and that reducing fossil fuel reliance needs to be a global priority.

3. Loss of Coastal Habitats

Increase in ocean temperatures poses a serious threat to coastal habitats, endangering the delicate ecosystems that countless species rely on for survival and increasing the risk of coastal erosion and loss of vital natural buffers against storm surges.

An article from The Guardian last year warned that warming of 2 degrees Celsius is expected to essentially wipe out tropical coral reefs, which have the highest biodiversity of any ecosystem globally, and support more than 500 million people worldwide, most of whom are in poor countries.

4. Instability of Food Security

Many common fish could face extinction as warming oceans increase pressure on their survival and their ability to adapt. Research from the University of Reading published in Nature Climate Change suggested that fish including sardines, pilchards and herring could struggle to keep pace with accelerating climate change as warmer waters reduce their size, and therefore their ability to relocate to more suitable environments.

More than 1 billion marine animals were reported to have died along Canada’s Pacific coast during 2021’s heatwave, with the country’s oceanic ecosystem unaccustomed to the hotter temperatures. An ecologist walking along the beach described being surrounded by dead mussels while seeing snails, sea stars and clams decaying in the shallow water.

What can we do to combat warming ocean temperatures?

As outlined by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), below are the key actions that will support humankind’s fight against increasing ocean temperatures:

· Curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The primary objective of all targets established within the framework of the Paris Agreement on climate change is to restrict the rise in global average temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. This critical action aims to avert the devastating and irreversible consequences of escalating temperatures on ocean ecosystems and their invaluable services.

· Safeguarding Marine and Coastal Environments

Effectively managed protected areas play a pivotal role in conserving and safeguarding ecologically and biologically significant marine habitats. These measures entail the regulation of human activities within these environments, effectively mitigating potential environmental degradation.

· Rehabilitating Marine and Coastal Ecosystems

For ecosystems already marred by damage, restoration efforts come into play. This could encompass the construction of artificial structures, such as rock pools, serving as surrogate habitats for various organisms. Additionally, bolstering the resilience of species to warmer temperatures through assisted breeding techniques becomes vital.

· Enhancing Human Adaptation

Governments hold the capacity to introduce policies aimed at maintaining fisheries production within sustainable boundaries, such as the establishment of precautionary catch limits and the elimination of subsidies to prevent overfishing.

Coastal setback zones can be implemented, prohibiting specific types of development along shorelines to mitigate damage caused by coastal flooding and erosion. Developing novel monitoring tools can aid in forecasting and managing marine disease outbreaks.

· Reinforcing Scientific Research

Governments should also look to allocate increased investments to scientific research, specifically targeting the measurement and monitoring of ocean warming and its associated impacts.

This commitment will yield more precise data regarding the extent, nature, and consequences of ocean warming, facilitating the development and implementation of appropriate and effective mitigation and adaptation strategies.

